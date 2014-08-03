Celebrate National Sister's Day With Our Favorite Celebrity Siblings!

1 of 12 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Mary-Kate, Ashley, and Elizabeth Olsen

Mary-Kate and Ashley’s side-by-side displays of camaraderie in cult classic films like Billboard Dad and Holiday in the Sun made us want to have a twin for the better part of the ‘90s and early aughts. It wasn’t until Martha Marcy May Marlene was released in 2011, however, that most of us realized there was another sister in the mix as well. With several luxury brands, a production company, and already-established acting careers between them, Mary-Kate, Ashley, and Elizabeth are a familial force to be reckoned with.