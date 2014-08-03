Celebrate National Sister's Day With Our Favorite Celebrity Siblings!

It's National Sister's Day and in honor of the occasion, we're celebrating with our favorite family duos, trios and more! With so many amazing celebrity sisters like Mary-Kate, Ashley, and Elizabeth Olsen, Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, and Dakota and Elle Fanning—the list goes on—it wasn't difficult to compile the best. These athletes, royals, actresses, reality stars and more are proof that sibling love always prevails.

We’ve rounded up 12 of the most stylish famous sisters, from the Kardashians to the MiddletonsCheck them out in the gallery now!

1 of 12 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Mary-Kate, Ashley, and Elizabeth Olsen

Mary-Kate and Ashley’s side-by-side displays of camaraderie in cult classic films like Billboard Dad and Holiday in the Sun made us want to have a twin for the better part of the ‘90s and early aughts. It wasn’t until Martha Marcy May Marlene was released in 2011, however, that most of us realized there was another sister in the mix as well. With several luxury brands, a production company, and already-established acting careers between them, Mary-Kate, Ashley, and Elizabeth are a familial force to be reckoned with.
2 of 12 JUSTIN CAMPBELL/startraksphoto.com

Beyonce and Solange Knowles

She may have crowned herself Queen B, but every monarch needs a sidekick, and there’s no one better than a sister. Bey wows us on a daily basis with her colorful, curve-hugging outfits and too-cute-for-words Instagrams, and we’re waiting with bated breath for Solange’s new album to drop.
3 of 12 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Elle and Dakota Fanning

At 16 and 20 years old respectively, we’re amazed the level of maturity Elle and Dakota Fanning exude on a daily basis. And their time management skills must be top-notch, too: Both of the sisters have juggled a rigorous high school schedule with major acting roles, including Somewhere and Twilight. Fun fact: Elle Fanning attends Campbell High School (where Dakota graduated in 2011)—the same school where Mary-Kate and Ashley went.
4 of 12 Frank May/DPA/LANDOV

Pippa and Kate Middleton

Pippa famously followed older sister Kate down the aisle at her Royal Wedding to Prince William, and both stunned in Alexander McQueen. The stylish duo consistently debuts polished look after polished look, and remain fashionably down-to-earth.
5 of 12 Albert Michael/Startraksphoto.com

Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner

From small screens to clothing boutiques to book deals, the Kardashian sisters are everywhere these days. And just when we thought we caught up, a new relative entered the picture as a full-blown model, stunning us when she not-so-subtly appeared in Marc Jacobs’s runway show this past fall. What's more, Kendall and her sister Kylie (second from left) helped co-design a clothing collection for PacSun. We expect to see more from this clan in the future (and baby North too).
6 of 12 JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

Sasha and Malia Obama

First daughters Sasha and Malia have grown up in the spotlight, each inheriting their mom's signature sense of style and poise. Both reached milestone birthdays this year, with Sasha turning 13 and Malia turning 16.
7 of 12 Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Haylie and Hilary Duff

These famous beauties both got their start on the small screen, with Hilary breaking out on the hit Disney show Lizzie McGuire. Each sister also boasts a set of pipes, and the pair has starred in several projects together.
8 of 12 Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Tamera and Tia Mowry

We will never forget the Sister, Sister stars and one of the world's most famous sets of identical twins. Both have since grown up and started families while remaining closer than ever.
9 of 12 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection

Jessica and Ashlee Simpson

We first met Jessica’s younger sis when she appeared on her now-defunct reality TV show Newlyweds, and got to know her even better on her subsequent spin-off, The Ashlee Simpson Show. After years in the entertainment industry, the two sisters—and their two kids!—remain closer than ever: they’ve even co-designed a collection of tween apparel as part of Jessica’s namesake label, the Jessica Simpson Collection.
10 of 12 Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Serena and Venus Williams

The pro tennis playing style stars have won 13 Grand Slam doubles titles together as well as four Olympic gold medals—an all-time record the pair shares—proving their bond can't be broken both on and off the court.
11 of 12 David M. Benett/Getty Images for Grey Goose

Cara and Poppy Delevigne

Having modeled for brands like Burberry and Alberta Ferretti, Poppy Delevingne definitely blazed the trail for little sis Cara. The younger Delevingne took the fashion world by storm in 2011 after being featured in Burberry’s spring/summer campaign, and she hasn't left the spotlight since. With her career taking off (and a buzzed-about romance brewing), it’s nice to know that Cara has an older, wiser sister to lean on.
12 of 12 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Rooney and Kate Mara

Despite the Mara sisters' demure poses and high-fashion ensembles, they actually hail from a big sports family. The actress’ mother’s family founded the Pittsburgh Steelers, and their father’s family founded the New York Giants. With mugs too pretty to hide under helmets, the sisters opted for screens over stadiums, starring in films like The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and the much-talked-about Netflix drama House of Cards.

