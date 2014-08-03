Celebrate National Sister's Day With Our Favorite Celebrity Siblings!

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage, Justin Campbell/Sartraks
It's National Sister's Day and in honor of the occasion, we're celebrating with our favorite family duos, trios and more! With so many amazing celebrity sisters like Mary-Kate, Ashley, and Elizabeth Olsen, Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, and Dakota and Elle Fanning—the list goes on—it wasn't difficult to compile the best. These athletes, royals, actresses, reality stars and more are proof that sibling love always prevails.
We’ve rounded up 12 of the most stylish famous sisters, from the Kardashians to the Middletons. Check them out in the gallery now!
Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner
