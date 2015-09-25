8 Power Pieces Every Assistant Should Own

You've landed the job, congratulations! Now that the hard part is over, it’s time to amp up your work wardrobe with some key pieces. We adhere to the saying, “dress for the job you want, not the job you have,” so even if you are getting coffee and running errands like most assistants it's important to always look like a professional. Below, we’ve rounded up the eight items you need now.

RELATED: 16 Promotion-Worthy Work Bags Under $100