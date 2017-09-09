10 Denim Button-Downs to Conquer The Western Trend

Christian Vierig/Getty
Taylor Reagan
Sep 09, 2017 @ 11:00 am

In recent seasons, the Canadian Tuxedo (aka denim on denim) has gone from a fashion faux pas to one of the hottest trends you can get your mitts on. It’s effortless and casual, and versatile as the day is long—you can easily dress it up with a pair of high-heeled mules or down with some cool sneakers (and have some fun with your jewelry as well). Any Instagram feed provides further evidence that the Western-inspired look is a fan favorite.

But even if full denim-on-denim is not your thing, you can channel the Westward movement with a cute denim button-down paired with whatever pants—or skirt—you feel comfortable in. Shop our picks for the best denim tops below!

VIDEO: Forever 21 12x12 Denim

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Raw-hem denim shirt

Frame Denim $298 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Denim Shirt

Saint Laurent $750 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

MOTO Oversized Denim Shirt

Topshop $65 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Ribbed knit-paneled denim shirt

Sacai $880 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

1969 denim western shirt

Gap $60 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Long-sleeved denim shirt

Chloe $650 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Tar light vintage shirt

Acne Studios $260 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Popper Denim Shirt

Raey $281 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Selvedge chambray shirt

J. Crew $98 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Chambray Ex-Boyfriend Shirt

Madewell $72 SHOP NOW

