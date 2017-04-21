10 Athletic Shorts You Need to Try

Courtesy of Adidas by Stella McCartney
Alexis Parente
Apr 21, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Just like all activewear, each piece is created based on the movements needed to perform that specific activity. I find it most important to buy your activewear shorts based on what types of workouts you will be taking part in. You wouldn’t want to wear a loose mesh style short to a Hot Vinyasa class or you will be in a very sticky situation, if you know what I mean. 

 

VIDEO: Kate Hudson’s Activewear Brand Makes a Major Change for Better Inclusivity 

 

We have rounded up the best activewear shorts you will need for your work outs.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Topshop

The cotton blend with elastic waist style is perfect for a dance based work out.

Topshop $26 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Patagonia

A boy-short moisture wicking style is great for a power yoga session.

Patagonia $29 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

GapFit

With a breathable weave and GDry moisture wicking these shorts will take you through all your boot camp training classes.

Gap $35 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Nike

Built in mesh briefs will help with breathable and comfort when running or training.

Nike $35 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Falke

This Sport System’s shorts make a great base layer for winter sports.

Falke $45 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Sweaty Betty

A spandex short with a longer length will make for a comfortable cycling short.

Sweaty Betty $55 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Tory Sport

An adjustable drawcord waist placed on the side makes this short gives comfort for all floor based work.

Tory Sport $80 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Adidas by Stella McCartney

The shell and jersey short combo helps to prevent chafing while running.

Adidas by Stella McCartney $75 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

LNDR

Made with shape retention, these shorts will retain there shape after repeated wear and wash, great for a hight intensity studio work.

LNDR $88 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Aeance

With a more structured silhouette these water repellent shorts are great for sports such as tennis or golf.

Aeance $202 SHOP NOW

