GET THE LOOK: The party line from designers this season is all about encouraging individuality. A healthy appreciation for (or random appropriation of) world cultures is also key, so start by filling your mood board with clippings from back issues of National Geographic and Janson’s History of Art. Don’t be surprised if you’re suddenly inspired to layer outré graphics with delicate lace and lots of chunky statement jewelry.

See the Other Trends
Down

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!