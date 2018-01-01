GET THE LOOK: With the Olympics coming up this summer in Rio de Janeiro, take a chance on racing stripes, track pants, surf prints, and polo shirts. No one’s judging you, but odds are these ensembles will score gold, given their easy sportiness that just seems practical for today’s nonstop pace. Too casual for the office, you say? Finish a formfitting athletic-inspired top or a tank dress with a structured blazer and your secret for success is safe.