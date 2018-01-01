GET THE LOOK: Make a study of Lady Mary in Downton Abbey. Ruffles, bows, and floral prints—the summer’s flower is to the summer sweet. As fashion takes a nostalgic turn, exemplified by Sarah Burton’s garden-worthy adventures at Alexander McQueen and the wallpaper prints of Emilia Wickstead, let the sun shine bright by saying yes to the pleasures of pink blooms.

See the Other Trends
Down

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!