Get the look: It’s pretty much as simple as finding the right dress that makes you feel confident and sexy. If you love your legs, try a sparkly mini, or go low-cut if you want to keep the focus up top. And give yourself a compliment. You do look sensational.
See the Other Trends
Heritage Hipster
Mad Maximalist
Instagram Ingénue
Glamour Addict
Jill Stuart$348 SHOP IT
Lanvin$1,200 SHOP IT
Edie Parker$1,295 SHOP IT
Teri Jon$345 SHOP IT
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi$1,715 SHOP IT
Alexis Bittar$125 SHOP IT
Le Specs$69 SHOP IT
Iro$520 SHOP IT
H&M$35 SHOP IT
Dolce & Gabbana$284 SHOP IT
Ralph Lauren$1,200 SHOP IT
Michael Michael Kors$110 SHOP IT
Isabel Marant$352 SHOP IT