Clothes We Love: Fall 2015 Fashion Trend Report

With no patience for your hashtags or self-help books, the woman on top dresses to please no one but herself. She has a strong conscience and a stronger point of view. Quiet luxury, sumptuous fabrics, and impeccable tailoring appeal to her more than clothes that scream fashion! (Secretly, of course, she still loves fashion.)

Picture above (from left): Celine, Fendi, Lanvin, Dior, Marni, Salvatore Ferragamo, Victoria Beckham, Donna Karan New York, Stella McCartney