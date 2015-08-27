Clothes We Love: Fall 2015 Fashion Trend Report

Lady Danger: Who She Is
Clockwise from top left: Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images; ImaxTree; FirstView (3); CatWalking/Getty Images; FirstView (2); Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images; background: Getty Images
Lady Danger's Favorite Things
Courtesy Givenchy; Time Inc. Digital Studios
Lady Danger: Dress the Part
Time Inc. Digital Studios
Arty Eccentric: Who She Is
From left: FirstView; CatWalking/Getty Images (2); FirstView (2); Indigital; Ian Gavan/Getty Images; FirstView; background: Getty Images
Arty Eccentric's Favorite Things
Clockwise from top left: Neue Galerie New York/Art Resource; Andrea Renault/Polaris Images; Getty Images; Time Inc. Digital Studios; Magnolia Pictures/Everett Collection; courtesy Bellocq; courtesy Gucci (2)
Arty Eccentric: Dress the Part
Time Inc. Digital Studios
Urban Nomad: Who She Is
From left: FirstView; CatWalking/Getty Images (2); FirstView (3); CatWalking/Getty Images; Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images; FirstView; background: Getty Images
Urban Nomad's Favorite Things
Clockwise from top left: Walter Bibikow/JAI/Corbis; Jason Lloyd Evans; Getty Images; no credit; NetFlix/Everett Collection; courtesy Innit; Alamy; courtesy Perricone MD; Alamy; Dyad Photography; courtesy Aesop
Urban Nomad: How to Dress the Part
Time Inc. Digital Studios
Chic Geek: Who She Is
From left: Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images; CatWalking/Getty Images; Indigital (2); Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images; CatWalking/Getty Images; FirstView; CatWalking/Getty Images; background: Elif Demiroz/Shutterstock
Chic Geek's Favorite Things
Clockwise from top right: Andy Crawford/Getty Images; Buena Vista Pictures/ Everett Collection; courtesy Intelligentsia; courtesy Pure City Cycles; courtesy Macmillan; Time Inc. Digital Studios (2)
Chic Geek: How to Dress the Part
Time Inc. Digital Studios
Beauty Queen: Who She Is
From left: FirstView (2); Indigital; FirstView (2); Victor Virgile/Getty Images (2); background: Getty Images
Beauty Queen's Favorite Things
Clockwise from top left: Jorg Grewel/Getty Images; Greg Kessler; courtesy Dana's Bakery; courtesy Franciacorta Majolini; Everett Collection; Getty Images; no credit; courtesy L'Oreal Paris; courtesy Arper
Beauty Queen: How to Dress the Part
Time Inc. Digital Studios
Wild Child: Who She Is
From left: FirstView; CatWalking/Getty Images; Victor Virgile/Getty Images; Indigital; FirstView; Victor Virgile/Getty Images (2); background: Getty Images
Wild Child's Favorite Things
Time Inc. Digital Studios (2); Ben Prunchie/Getty Images; courtesy Crosley; courtesy (2); Time Inc. Digital Studios (2)
Wild Child: How to Dress the Part
Time Inc. Digital Studios
1 of 19
Advertisement
1 of 18 Clockwise from top left: Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images; ImaxTree; FirstView (3); CatWalking/Getty Images; FirstView (2); Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images; background: Getty Images
Lady Danger: Who She Is
Advertisement
Advertisement
4 of 18 From left: FirstView; CatWalking/Getty Images (2); FirstView (2); Indigital; Ian Gavan/Getty Images; FirstView; background: Getty Images
Arty Eccentric: Who She Is
Advertisement
5 of 18 Clockwise from top left: Neue Galerie New York/Art Resource; Andrea Renault/Polaris Images; Getty Images; Time Inc. Digital Studios; Magnolia Pictures/Everett Collection; courtesy Bellocq; courtesy Gucci (2)
Arty Eccentric's Favorite Things
Advertisement
Advertisement
7 of 18 From left: FirstView; CatWalking/Getty Images (2); FirstView (3); CatWalking/Getty Images; Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images; FirstView; background: Getty Images
Urban Nomad: Who She Is
Advertisement
8 of 18 Clockwise from top left: Walter Bibikow/JAI/Corbis; Jason Lloyd Evans; Getty Images; no credit; NetFlix/Everett Collection; courtesy Innit; Alamy; courtesy Perricone MD; Alamy; Dyad Photography; courtesy Aesop
Urban Nomad's Favorite Things
Advertisement
Advertisement
10 of 18 From left: Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images; CatWalking/Getty Images; Indigital (2); Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images; CatWalking/Getty Images; FirstView; CatWalking/Getty Images; background: Elif Demiroz/Shutterstock
Chic Geek: Who She Is
Advertisement
11 of 18 Clockwise from top right: Andy Crawford/Getty Images; Buena Vista Pictures/ Everett Collection; courtesy Intelligentsia; courtesy Pure City Cycles; courtesy Macmillan; Time Inc. Digital Studios (2)
Chic Geek's Favorite Things
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 of 18 From left: FirstView (2); Indigital; FirstView (2); Victor Virgile/Getty Images (2); background: Getty Images
Beauty Queen: Who She Is
Advertisement
14 of 18 Clockwise from top left: Jorg Grewel/Getty Images; Greg Kessler; courtesy Dana's Bakery; courtesy Franciacorta Majolini; Everett Collection; Getty Images; no credit; courtesy L'Oreal Paris; courtesy Arper
Beauty Queen's Favorite Things
Advertisement
Advertisement
16 of 18 From left: FirstView; CatWalking/Getty Images; Victor Virgile/Getty Images; Indigital; FirstView; Victor Virgile/Getty Images (2); background: Getty Images
Wild Child: Who She Is
Advertisement
17 of 18 Time Inc. Digital Studios (2); Ben Prunchie/Getty Images; courtesy Crosley; courtesy (2); Time Inc. Digital Studios (2)
Wild Child's Favorite Things
Advertisement