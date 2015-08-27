Clothes We Love: Fall 2015 Fashion Trend Report

InStyle Staff
Aug 27, 2015 @ 2:15 pm
<p>Lady Danger:&nbsp;Who She Is</p>
Lady Danger: Who She Is

There's a dark side to all of us—hers is just a little darker. Sophisticated and sleek, with a touch of black leather underneath, she prowls the runway for untold adventures. And her favorite time of day starts at midnight. 

Pictured above (from left): Loewe, Givenchy, Giorgio Armani, Dior, Balenciaga, Balmain, Boss, Altuzarra, Chanel

Clockwise from top left: Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images; ImaxTree; FirstView (3); CatWalking/Getty Images; FirstView (2); Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images; background: Getty Images
<p>Lady Danger's Favorite Things</p>
Lady Danger's Favorite Things

On her bookshelf: The Complete Gillian Flynn (Dark Places, above all). Mode of transport: Black Porsche with tinted windows. Ultimate turnoffs: Brunch, long walks on the beach, and indecision. Signature scent: Anything that leaves them wanting more. Beauty secret: Applying a smoky eye with finger-tips for maximum drama. Streaming on demand: Penny Dreadful, Basic Instinct, and Hitchcock's entire oeuvre

Pictured above (clockwise, from bottom left): Eva Green in Penny Dreadful. Charlotte Tilbury lipstick, $32; charlottetilbury.com. Riedel decanter, $425; riedelusa.net. The Complete Gillian Flynn set, $43; amazon.com. Lakrids licorice, $15; bklynlarder.com. Givenchy eyeshadow, $31; barneys.com. Byredo candle, $80; barneys.com.

Courtesy Givenchy; Time Inc. Digital Studios
<p>Lady Danger: Dress the Part</p>
Lady Danger: Dress the Part

An undercurrent of naughty temptations seduced throughout the season: in Raf Simons's abstract treatment of animal prints at Dior, in Riccardo Tisci's mash-ups of Victorian lace and chola gang style at Givenchy, and in Alexander Wang's razor blade ebroideries at Balenciaga. Don't mess with this woman unless you're brave. And if you do, try following her example in small doses with lace insets, chain and stud details, or a killer silhouette. Show skin selectively, either with a high-slit skirt or a daring neckline. Just don't play it safe.

1. Talbots belt, $60; talbots.com. 2. A.L.C. skirt, $375; nordstrom.com. 3. Versus Versace sleeveless coat, $1,275, versace.com. 4. SJP pumps, $545; nordstrom.com. 5. Anne Klein watch, $75; amazon.com.  6. Proenza Schouler bag, $1,750; nordstrom.com. 7. Elie Tahari dress, $428; elietahari.com. 8. Rupert Sanderson boots, $1,045; rupertsanderson.com. 9. Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz earrings, $170; ben-amun.com. 10. Jennifer Zeuner bangle, $242; jenniferzeuner.com.
Time Inc. Digital Studios
<p>Arty Eccentric:&nbsp;Who She Is</p>
Arty Eccentric: Who She Is

Idiosyncratic and elegant, this girl's a bohemian with a bank account. She embraces prints, textures, patchwork, shine--anything in the name of creating a signature style. Her motto? Statement clothing should be the start of a conversation, not a punch line. 

Pictured above (from left): Etro, Valentino, Dries Van Noten, Bottega Veneta, Marc Jacobs, Alberta Ferretti, Burberry, Chloe

From left: FirstView; CatWalking/Getty Images (2); FirstView (2); Indigital; Ian Gavan/Getty Images; FirstView; background: Getty Images
<p>Arty Eccentric's&nbsp;Favorite Things</p>
Arty Eccentric's Favorite Things

Style Crushes: Iris Apfel and Peggy Guggenheim. Can usually be found at: N.Y.C.'s Neue Gallery, followed by Bemelmans Bar in the Carlyle hotel. On her dinner party menu: Conversation and a vintage Sancerre. In her apartment: Fresh flowers, red walls, and a fluffy bichon frisse. Words she lives by: Why don't you... Beauty MO: There's no such thing as shocking pink (or purple or green). Has a master's degree in: Mixing prints.

Pictured above (clockwise, from bottom left): Gucci nail polish, $29 each; gucci.comAdele Bloch-Bauer, painting by Gustav Klim. Tom Ford fragrance, $220, tomford.com; poster for Albert Maysle's documentary, Iris. Bellocq tea, $37; bellocq.com

 

Clockwise from top left: Neue Galerie New York/Art Resource; Andrea Renault/Polaris Images; Getty Images; Time Inc. Digital Studios; Magnolia Pictures/Everett Collection; courtesy Bellocq; courtesy Gucci (2)
<p>Arty Eccentric: Dress the Part</p>
Arty Eccentric: Dress the Part

There are no rules, just a few helpful hints she's willing to share. Don't be afraid of mixing prints, but coordinate them by color. A lavish purchase can be justified by wearing it often. And never forget the power of bein ga muse, like the inimitable editor Diana Vreeland to Marc Jacobs this season, or artists Celia Birtwell and Emilie Flöge to Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino's fall graphics. Who will you inspire tomorrow? 

1. Pixie Market Dress, $89; pixiemarket.com2. Preston & Olivia Hat, $200; prestonandolivia.com3. Sea top, $295, and skirt, $355; otteny.com. 4. Buji Baja collar, $90; hatattack.com5. Anna Sui dress, $508; stylebop.com. 6. Dries Van Noten sandal, $745; barneys.com. 7. Tory Burch necklace, $295; neimanmarcus.com. 8.Tanya Taylor Skirt, $495; bergdorfgoodman.com9. Stuart Weitzman boots, $798; stuartweitzman.com.
 

 

 

Time Inc. Digital Studios
<p>Urban Nomad: Who She Is</p>
Urban Nomad: Who She Is

With no patience for your hashtags or self-help books, the woman on top dresses to please no one but herself. She has a strong conscience and a stronger point of view. Quiet luxury, sumptuous fabrics, and impeccable tailoring appeal to her more than clothes that scream fashion! (Secretly, of course, she still loves fashion.)

Picture above (from left): Celine, Fendi, Lanvin, Dior, Marni, Salvatore Ferragamo, Victoria Beckham, Donna Karan New York, Stella McCartney

From left: FirstView; CatWalking/Getty Images (2); FirstView (3); CatWalking/Getty Images; Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images; FirstView; background: Getty Images
<p>Urban Nomad's Favorite Things</p>
Urban Nomad's Favorite Things

Favorite color: Neutral. Evening ritual: House of Cards and an exfoliating treatment. Her main men: The Richards, as in architect Neutra and artist Serra. Soundtrack to her life: Kate Bush's The Sensual World. Beauty MO: The no-makeup look is everything--thanks, laser facials! Last getaway: Cuba, but before everyone was itching to go. Signature cocktail: Kale and spinach juice (adding apple is cheating).

Pictured above (clockwise, from bottom left): The Matter of Time by Richard Serra. Aesop exfoliant, $49; aesop.com.
The Kaufmann House, by Richard Neutra. The Sensual World by Kate Bush, $9; itunes.com. Robin Wright in House of Cards. Innit chair, $435; innitdesigns.com. Perricone MD supplements, $85/30-day supply; perriconemd.com

Clockwise from top left: Walter Bibikow/JAI/Corbis; Jason Lloyd Evans; Getty Images; no credit; NetFlix/Everett Collection; courtesy Innit; Alamy; courtesy Perricone MD; Alamy; Dyad Photography; courtesy Aesop
<p>Urban Nomad: How to Dress the Part</p>
Urban Nomad: How to Dress the Part

What constitutes an in-it-to-win-it outfit for today's on-the-go global power player? The new uniform, for work or play, combines soft fabrics with sharp lines. A second-skin sweater telegraphs confidence; a severely chic skirt says strength. To really show your grounded roots, stick with an edited palette of natural hues, bringing earth tones into the city. 

1. Converse sneaker, $80; converse.com2. Joseph dress, $355; joseph-fashion.com. 3. Exclusive for Intermix sweater, $250; intermixonline.com4. Charming Charlie necklace, $15; charmingcharlie.com5. Hobbs Trouser, $95; houseoffraser.co.uk6. Altuzarra bag, $2,195; barneys.com7. Alexa Chung for AG Turtleneck, $198; matchesfashion.com. 8. Atea Oceanie skirt, $600; ateaoceanie.com9. Jimmy Choo sandal, $925; jimmychoo.com10. Michael Stars sweater, $188; michaelstars.com.
 

 

Time Inc. Digital Studios
<p>Chic Geek: Who She Is</p>
Chic Geek: Who She Is

Intellectual, romantic, and a little offbeat, the modern fashion know-it-all exhibits a high-minded but approachable sense of sophistication. She appreciates the correct usage of irony in a sentence--and an outfit. 

Pictured above (from left): Michael Kors Collection, Derek Lam, Nina Ricci, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Jil Sander, Max Mara, Hermes

From left: Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images; CatWalking/Getty Images; Indigital (2); Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images; CatWalking/Getty Images; FirstView; CatWalking/Getty Images; background: Elif Demiroz/Shutterstock
<p>Chic Geek's Favorite Things</p>
Chic Geek's Favorite Things

Biggest Turn-on: A library card. Surest way to her heart: Tickets to see St. Vincent. Buys in bulk: Smith Rosebud Salve and strong coffee. On her nightstand: Vintage Joan Didion. Patron saint: Gwyneth Paltrow as Margot Tenenbaum. Mode of transport: Bicycle; a Vespa if she's in a hurry. Always craving: Fast food or oysters on the half shell (or both). 

Picture above (clockwise, from bottom left): Pure City Cycles bike, $499; purecitycycles.comSlouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion, $15; us.macmillan.com. Smith Rosebud Salve, $6; bigelowchemists.comSt. Vincent by St. Vincent, $10; itunes.com. Gwyneth Paltrow in The Royal Tenenbaums. Intelligentsia espresso, $15; intelligentsiacoffee.com

Clockwise from top right: Andy Crawford/Getty Images; Buena Vista Pictures/ Everett Collection; courtesy Intelligentsia; courtesy Pure City Cycles; courtesy Macmillan; Time Inc. Digital Studios (2)
<p>Chic Geek: How to Dress the Part</p>
Chic Geek: How to Dress the Part

Was it a coincidence that so many designers name-checked the quirky characters of Wes Anderson's The Royal Tenenbaums as an inspiration this season? Fall's most fastidious fare of reefer coats and vintage velvets makes this stylish outsider feel as if fashion finally gets her. The brainier, the better. Try deliberate and studied clashes, pairing items that might seem diametrically opposed, like an offbeat color with a strange print, an oversize sweater with a slinky pencil skirt, or a thick wool coat with a lace skirt. There's a method to this madness. 

1. Eyebobs glasses, $79; zappos.com2. Ted Baker cape, $348; tedbaker.com3. Karen Walker jacket, $600, and pants, $440; karenwalker.com. 4. Shinola Watch, $600; nordstrom.com.5. Topshop blouse, $70; topshop.com6. H&M belt, $18; hm.com7. Clockwise from top: Rosena Sammi bashir ring, $55; decoratti ring, $158; vana ring, $198; floral fan ring, $132; leaf ring, $79; at rosenasammi.com. 8. Oasis coat, $155; oasis.andotherbrands.com9. Want Les Esssentiels de la Vie bag, $695; wantessentiels.com.10. Michael Kors skirt, $1,295; bergdorfgoodman.com11. Cole Haan loafer, $140; colehaan.com.

 

Time Inc. Digital Studios
<p>Beauty Queen: Who She Is</p>
Beauty Queen: Who She Is

Isn't she precious? There's something sweetly nostalgic about her embrace of retro pastels and decorative accents. She's invariably put together and pretty in pink because, for her, polish isn't just for nails. 

Pictured above (from left): Dolce & Gabbana, Delpozo, Miu Miu, Prada, Rochas, Chanel, Emilia Wickstead

From left: FirstView (2); Indigital; FirstView (2); Victor Virgile/Getty Images (2); background: Getty Images
<p>Beauty Queen's Favorite Things</p>
Beauty Queen's Favorite Things

Dream Dwelling: A flat in Paris with the view of the Eiffel Tower. Favorite flower: Peonies! Calling card: A handwritten thank-you note (on monogrammed stationery). What she's listening to: Taylor Swift, on repeat. Signature dish: Anything on Dry Bar's blowout menu. On her Pinterest boards: Audrey Hepburn. Life's motto: Yes way, rosé.

Pictured above (clockwise, from bottom left): L'Oreal Paris hairspray, $7; lorealparis.com. Dior: The New Look Revolution by Laurence Benaim, $45; amazon.com. Arper chair, $831; abchome.com. Dana's Bakery macarons, $30/12; danasbakery.com. 1989 by Taylor Swift, $13; itunes.com. Demi sec rose Franciacorta Majolini, $35; ninthavenuewine.com. Audrey Hepburn in Sabrina.

Clockwise from top left: Jorg Grewel/Getty Images; Greg Kessler; courtesy Dana's Bakery; courtesy Franciacorta Majolini; Everett Collection; Getty Images; no credit; courtesy L'Oreal Paris; courtesy Arper
<p>Beauty Queen: How to Dress the Part</p>
Beauty Queen: How to Dress the Part

Classic meets contemporary in silhouettes ranging from floor-grazing gowns to youthful dresses cut above the knee and softened with a touch of chiffon anda heavy dose of froth. These clothes might read traditional (as in Dolce & Gabbana's full-on ode to their mammas), but they're at their best when acknowledging the changing roles of women (as seen in the variety of smartly dressed models passing through a set designed to look like a Paris cafe at Chanel). The appeal is in their straightforwardness. Complete with a pair of kiten heels for a ladylike look. 

1. Camilyn Beth dress, $260; camilynbeth.com. 2. Bulgari sunglasses, $450; coolframes.com3. The Limited skirt, $80; thelimited.com4. Lulu Frost hair clip, $63; shopbop.com5. Equipment sweater, $298; revolveclothing.com6. Forever 21 bag, $25; forever21.com7. Iris & Ink dress, $225, theoutnet.com8. Zimmermann jacket, $1,450; zimmermannwear.com.
9. Dolce & Gabbana skirt, $1,695; luisaviaroma.com. 10. Fratelli Orsini gloves, $28; leatherglovesonline.com11. J.Crew flats, $158; jcrew.com.

 

 

Time Inc. Digital Studios
<p>Wild Child: Who She Is</p>
Wild Child: Who She Is

Her preference for clean geometric shapes (and liberating hemlines) recalls the rebellious spirit of the mod '60s, when futuristic fashion became shortand for feniminity and freedom. Still, she has more in common with Kate Moss than Twiggy. 

Pictured above (from left): Miu Miu, Calvin Klein Collection, Edun, Marco de Vincenzo, Louis Vuitton, Chloe, Giambattista Valli

 

From left: FirstView; CatWalking/Getty Images; Victor Virgile/Getty Images; Indigital; FirstView; Victor Virgile/Getty Images (2); background: Getty Images
<p>Wild Child's Favorite Things</p>
Wild Child's Favorite Things

On her iPod: Are you kidding? Vinyl only. Beauty MO: Messy waves and a perfectly applied cat eye. Where you'll find her on Friday night: Drinking whiskey at her local dive bar. Favorite holiday: Does the Glastonbury Festival count? Photographer she adores: Then: David Bailey. Now: Juergen Teller. Book she can't wait for: M Train, a memoir by Patti Smith (out in October) to sit next to her copy of Just Kids. What she's allergic to: Juice cleanses and the word "curate". 

Pictured above (clockwise, from bottom left): M Train and Just Kids by Patti Smith books, $16; amazon.com. Tom Dixon lamp, $795; tomdixon.net. Elizabeth and James dry shampoo, $28; sephora.com. MAC Cosmetics eyeliner, $20; maccosmetics.com. The Kills. Crosley turntable, $180; crosleyradio.com.

 

Time Inc. Digital Studios (2); Ben Prunchie/Getty Images; courtesy Crosley; courtesy (2); Time Inc. Digital Studios (2)
<p>Wild Child: How to Dress the Part</p>
Wild Child: How to Dress the Part

Simple pieces like minis, matching sets, and spare tunics are her go-to grooves. She can be provocative with bare legs or choose a more playful approach with thigh-high boots or tights worn with mary janes, but the key to getting her look just right, much as it was in the era of Cardin and Courreges, is taking a fresh attitude. Calvin Klein's Francisco Costa had such a notion when he teamed his minis with thickly stacked boots. Another bold idea: try snakeskin. 

1. Topshop jacket, $180; topshop.com2. Bebe necklace, $29; bebe.com. 3. Tory Burch top, $395; toryburch.com4. River Island Dress, $80; riverisland.com5. Peter Pilotto skirt, $995; nordstrom.com. 6. Isabel Marant boots, $1,035; matchesfashion.com7. Thierry Lasry sunglasses, $490; shopbop.com8. Express scarf, $15; express.com9. H&M bag, $129; hm.com
Time Inc. Digital Studios
