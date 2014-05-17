Clone Stole My Look: An Orphan Black Celebrity Hairstyle Guide

BBC America
Tessa Trudeau
May 17, 2014 @ 5:05 pm

In BBC America’s original series @OrphanBlack, actress Tatiana Maslany plays each and every clone – so far we’ve seen 11 total! – and she brings something completely different to each one.  One of the best parts of tuning in every week is seeing the various beauty looks of each clone, and here at InStyle.com, we know there is no better inspiration than celebrities.  Ahead of tonight’s brand new episode, airing on @BBCAmerica at 9/8 Central time, click through the gallery to find out which stars’ hairstyles are channeled through each clone’s signature look.

1 of 5 Courtesy BBC, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Sarah vs. Kristen Stewart

Sarah has a punk style, so her hair is always a bit messy and disheveled. No one does that look better than Kristen Stewart , who embraces no-fuss, casually-tousled tresses just like Sarah's.

2 of 5 Courtesy BBC, Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Cosima vs. Lady Gaga

Cosima’s alternative look revolves around accessories and funky patterns, but what really sets her apart is her dreadlocked hair. Not only is Lady Gaga a chameleon when it comes to fashion, her hair is constantly changing as well, so it’s no surprise she has rocked dreadlocks in the past.
3 of 5 Courtesy BBC, Masatoshi Okauchi/Rex/Rex USA

Alison vs. Taylor Swift

When it comes to preppy, blunt bangs, who does it better than Taylor Swift ? Alison’s hair is always prim and proper, with not a strand out of place, and this sleek, classic look serves her just as well as it did the country star.
4 of 5 Courtesy BBC, Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Helena vs. Shakira

Helena is always on the run, so she's got big, natural curls similar to Shakira. Although Helena could use a fresh dye job, both ladies pull this full-bodied, textured look off flawlessly.
5 of 5 Courtesy BBC, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rachel vs. Jennifer Aniston

Rachel’s signature bob is always coiffed to perfection. Similar to this look is the lob (long bob), and it’s super on-trend right now - Jennifer Aniston is the latest celeb to rock this hairstyle!

