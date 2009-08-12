Cleaning 101 Sponsored by Tide

Now that you have a wish list in order for your fall shopping trip, get a home for your new clothing in order. Start by de-cluttering, because too many items cause a number of problems, like mildewing or crumpling. What should go: Anything that won't fit with a little tailoring; that is damaged beyond repair; that you don't absolutely love or that isn't perfectly flattering, or anything, except for the most glamorous of formal wear, that you haven't worn in two years. Does the clothing you have fit the lifestyle you have now? Does it dress the person you are now? If not, donate it or give it to a deserving friend.GET MORE INFO