Classic Pieces

InStyle.com
Sep 12, 2007 @ 6:23 pm
Necklaces
Amber necklaces, R.J. Graziano, $135 each; 212-685-1248.
Brian Henn
Boots
Coated canvas boots, Stella McCartney, $1,295; 310-273-7051.
Brian Henn
Bag
Faux-leather bag, Matt & Nat, $135;
mattandnat.com
.
Brian Henn
Scarf
Bamboo wrap scarf, Echo, $58;
echodesign.com
.
Brian Henn
Sunglasses
Plastic sunglasses, Miu Miu, $149; 212-334-5156.
Brian Henn
Clutch
Metallic cork clutch, Lauren Merkin, $295; 212-239-2459.
Brian Henn
Earrings
Vermeil-and-silver earrings with rock crystals, Ili Designs, $128; 678-592-4542 or
ilidesigns.com
.
Brian Henn
