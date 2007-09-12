Classic Pieces

Sep 12, 2007 @ 6:23 pm
Necklaces
Necklaces
Amber necklaces, R.J. Graziano, $135 each; 212-685-1248.
Brian Henn
Boots
Boots
Coated canvas boots, Stella McCartney, $1,295; 310-273-7051.
Brian Henn
Bag
Bag
Faux-leather bag, Matt & Nat, $135; mattandnat.com.
Brian Henn
Scarf
Scarf
Bamboo wrap scarf, Echo, $58; echodesign.com.
Brian Henn
Sunglasses
Sunglasses
Plastic sunglasses, Miu Miu, $149; 212-334-5156.
Brian Henn
Clutch
Clutch
Metallic cork clutch, Lauren Merkin, $295; 212-239-2459.
Brian Henn
Earrings
Earrings
Vermeil-and-silver earrings with rock crystals, Ili Designs, $128; 678-592-4542 or ilidesigns.com.
Brian Henn
