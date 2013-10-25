The Classic Moto Jacket Has Been Updated—Shop 13 Refreshing Styles

Dana Avidan Cohn
Oct 25, 2013 @ 3:03 pm

Up your street style with this endlessly versatile wardrobe staple. The classic moto shape has taken on new color ways, patterns, and texture — although we of course still love the classic biker black. Zip up your jacket over tailored separates or wear open on the weekend with your favorite loose t-shirt and denim.  Need a go-to look for a night out? Try pairing with a slouchy leather pant, stiletto pump, and mini cross body in a bright red or cobalt.

Runway looks (left to right): Givenchy, Etro

1 of 13 Courtesy

Zara

Polyester, cotton, and viscose coated in polyurethane, $119; zara.com.
2 of 13 Courtesy

Zara

Cotton and elastane, $120; zara.com.
3 of 13 Courtesy

Vanessa Bruno

Wool and elastane, $845; stylebop.com.
4 of 13 Courtesy

Topshop

Polyurethane, $116; topshop.com.
5 of 13 Courtesy

Topshop

Leather, $370; topshop.com.
6 of 13 Courtesy

Tibi

Polyester and viscose, $545; tibi.com.
7 of 13 Courtesy

River Island

Leather, $240; riverisland.com.
8 of 13 Courtesy

River Island

Polyester, $100; riverisland.com.
9 of 13 Courtesy

Rag & Bone

Wool and cotton, $895; rag-bone.com.
10 of 13 Courtesy

Karl Lagerfeld

Wool, polyester, and acrylic, $450; net-a-porter.com.
11 of 13 Courtesy

Chaser

Cotton, $150; farfetch.com.
12 of 13 Courtesy

3.1 Phillip Lim

Leather, wool, and polyamide, $950; net-a-porter.com.
13 of 13 Courtesy

2bBebe

Polyurethane, $60; 2bstores.com.

