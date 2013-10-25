The Classic Moto Jacket Has Been Updated—Shop 13 Refreshing Styles

Up your street style with this endlessly versatile wardrobe staple. The classic moto shape has taken on new color ways, patterns, and texture — although we of course still love the classic biker black. Zip up your jacket over tailored separates or wear open on the weekend with your favorite loose t-shirt and denim. Need a go-to look for a night out? Try pairing with a slouchy leather pant, stiletto pump, and mini cross body in a bright red or cobalt.

Runway looks (left to right): Givenchy, Etro

