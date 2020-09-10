Melissa McCarthy Is Bringing Back a Very '00s Trend With Her New Collab
The actress helped design four cute pieces for Clare V, including an updated take on the trucker hat.
Listen, we've seen it all at this point: the slow return of low-rise jeans, a brand new love for the bubble skirt, etc. So, when we found ourselves falling in love with a trucker hat — a questionable '00s trend we swore we wouldn't wear for again — we weren't too surprised.
Of course, it didn't hurt that the lip-printed piece was part of a new collaboration between Melissa McCarthy and Clare V., or that McCarthy expertly showed it off (along with a furry friend) in the accompanying campaign images.
The four-piece CV x Melissa McCarthy collection launches today, Sept. 10, with prices ranging from $35 (the hat) to $495 (a messenger bag). It also includes a sweet cravat necktie and a jaguar-spotted sweatshirt (available in size XS - XXL). According to a statement from Vivier, everything was "designed together with Melissa to bring joy to women — the same way she makes our lives brighter in everything she does."
McCarthy herself is a big fan of the designer and the brand, specifically the sweatshirts.
"I loved the fit, the feel and I loved that they said something — literally," she added via a statement. "Then I finally got to go to their design studio, and my eyes turned to hearts. What a creative, wonderful workspace! I knew I loved what they do, but now I knew that I loved how they did it."
An added bonus is that 10% of the purchase price of each piece will be donated to A Sense of Home, which Clare V. notes is "an organization that strives to prevent homelessness by creating first-ever homes for youth aging out of foster care with donated furniture and home goods."
You can shop the full collection on clarev.com.