9 Stunning Citrine Jewelry Pieces Every November Baby Needs 

Before the never-ending menagerie of red/green, blue/silver, etc. commences full swing in December, let’s enjoy best oranges, rusts, and burgundies that November has to offer. Specifically citrine, an under-the-radar gemstone, which is forgotten to pretty much everyone except those born this month.

Why citrine? It will perfectly accompany your fall assemblage and provide the bling factor at a less painful price tag than diamonds. Colored gemstones are one of the easiest ways to de-neutralize your wardrobe color palette. Minimal and clean designs will supersede seasons and the pieces themselves will last forever – keep reading and start your holiday wish list early. Orange you glad you read this post?

1 of 9 Courtesy

David Yurman

Cable Classic Bracelet with Gold and Citrine

David Yurman available at Nordstrom $625 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Loquet

Flower Citrine Charm

Loquet available at Saks Fifth Avenue $70 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Ara Vartanian x Kate Moss

Citrine and Yellow Gold Earring

Ara Vartanian available at Matches Fashion $1,806 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

Ippolita

Rock Candy Citrine Earrings

Ippolita available at Net-a-Porter $825 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Mateo

Gold Double Ring with Citrine

David Yurman available at Bloomingdale's $1,600 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Shahla Karimi

Trillion Gold Citrine Necklace

Shahla Karimi available at Moda Operandi $415 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Gisele for Eshvi

November Ring

Gisele for Eshvi available at Farfetch $1,204 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Aliita

Barra Escondida Gold Earrings

Aliita available at Mytheresa $540 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Melissa Joy Manning

Small Citrine Drop Earrings

Melissa Joy Manning available at Spring $110 SHOP NOW

