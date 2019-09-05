Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Basically Wore the Same Outfit, One Day Apart

Image zoom TheImageDirect.com

We've certainly had some moments where we've looked in the mirror and realized we were dressed like our mom, right down to our sensible shoe choice. But when supermodel mother-daughter duo Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber stepped out in similar outfits this week, we were left wondering: Who, exactly, was inspired by who?

One could argue that Gerber was actually the one who came up with this cool, casual combination, styling a black tube top with blue jeans and adding a neutral layer — in this case, an olive, short-sleeved button-down —as a little extra. Perhaps her mom felt inspired and decided to take things up a notch. One day later, Crawford also wore jeans, but traded the tube top for a black, lacy camisole, and swapped out the button-down for a beige blazer. While it was slightly more polished than her daughter's ensemble, it was similar in color and just as easy. The only difference was the shoes (Crawford wore black sandals and Gerber wore snakeskin heels). Gerber also carried Cult Gaia's Gia bag ($398).

Of course, this is all just speculation. Considering these ladies both have the same taste in careers, they might just have the same taste in wardrobe staples and neutral shades, too. Either way, they've given us the gift of an outfit that's simple, timeless, and works for everyone, and we'll likely be copying it on ourselves sometime soon.