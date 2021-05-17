The Ultimate Must-See Moment From MTV's TV & Movie Awards? Bling Empire's Christine Chiu's Dress
Even if you didn’t get the chance to catch the whole show, the MTV Movie and TV Awards signaled something great: Red carpet fashion — as in, those outrageous, fun, and sexy styles we’ve sorely missed over the past year — seems to be back in full swing. And, aside from obsessing over Elizabeth Olsen’s new bangs, we definitely need to talk about Bling Empire’s Christine Chui.
The Netflix star (and couture queen!) showed up to the show dressed to impress, wearing a glamorous asymmetrical Maison Met gown. But, before she slipped into the picture-perfect look, she took InStyle behind the scenes as she got ready, discussing the details, her favorite Asian designers, and her go-to style rules in general.
How would you describe your style in general? Are there specific things you gravitate toward?
"I would describe my style as seductively elegant. I gravitate towards fabrics often akin to lingerie — satins, silks, lace, sheers, and even feathers. With my petite frame, I am careful of silhouettes that accentuate my curves rather than overtake them. I love all colors of the rainbow, and much like a squirrel, am often a sucker for shiny objects! The only color I prefer not wear is black — unless it’s lace, feathery or shiny!"
Did your style change at all during the pandemic? Are there things you're excited to wear again?
"I’ve been addicted to loungewear and PJs since before the pandemic. I am grateful that with the shutdown, I now have exponentially more options. Prior to the pandemic, I dressed in two very distinct and extreme worlds: high fashion glam (socially) and loungewear (all other times). As I am transitioning out of the lockdown, I am finding a more balanced approach. I am finding more glamorous ways to be comfortable, and more comfortable ways to be couture."
Can you take us through the getting ready process for the MTV TV & Movie Awards?
"Getting ready for any carpet begins with masking up (prepping the skin the night before), a filling but light breakfast morning of, and great music throughout the day! I love homemade granola with non-fat Greek yogurt, paired with reggaeton on full blast. I am also addicted to MUTHA body oil, butter, and contour serums to keep my arms and legs looking and feeling hydrated and toned."
What was the inspiration behind your look for the night? Any specific reason why you chose it?
"It is important for me to highlight and celebrate diversity in all aspects of my life, and that includes fashion. I am honored to have Kollin Carter as my stylist for this occasion and together, we chose a beautiful piece made by Mety Choa, an Indonesian mother of three and designer of Maison Met."
What about accessories?
"The celestial gown gave us room to go big with jewelry and accessories — and we were not shy with the bling. I am in love the with glorious Chopard diamond bracelet and delicious white gold and diamond chandelier earrings. Even Dr. Chiu wore a Vrai diamond pin to match the bling."
Do you have any fashion 'rules' or tricks that you live by?
"Much similar to my philosophy with interior design, there always needs to be a statement piece. At least one item of my ‘look’ needs to say something — about me, about the time that we are in, something distinctly unique about the designer, etc. It’s imperative that at least one item opens up dialogue or piques curiosity."
What were you most looking forward to about the awards?
"Celebrating AAPI in pop culture. When I joined this project as a producer, my initial desire was only to help further the presence of Asian faces and voices. When Bling Empire became so widely watched, discussed, and enjoyed, it was an incredible cherry on top. And now this! The recognition of this show will not be in vain. I am grateful for this new global platform to help highlight and celebrate the enormous amount of AAPI talent across all industries — as much as I am able."
Are there specific Asian designers that you love supporting?
"I am excited to be wearing Maison Met for the MTV TV & Movie Awards, but equally excited to promote other Asian and Asian American fashion talent like Prabal Gurung, Jason Wu, Joseph Altuzarra, Guo Pei, and Laura Kim of Monse and Oscar de La Renta. Fun fact: I grew up wearing Issey Miyake, as my father was a big admirer of his designs and had adult clothing recut to fit me. Baby G loves to sport Kenzo."
What is the oldest item in your wardrobe? Is there a story behind it?
"I recently unpacked my late mother’s purse collection and I am finding beautiful custom-made pieces from her youth and also an exquisite, one-of-a-kind Chanel bags that I’ve seen in her photos of social occasions in the past."
Can you tell us a little bit more about your haute couture collection, maybe some recent items you've added?
"With travel restrictions slowly and surely lifting, I am excited to be revisiting the couture looks I had my eyes on. I am in discussions for a beautiful look with Iris Van Herpen, and unfortunately the piece I had my heart set on with Armani Prive was already worn by an actress for the Oscars carpet. Alas, I snooze, I lose!"
The Whole Look
Dress: Maison Met
Earrings: Anabela Chan
Shoes/Clutch: Jimmy Choo
Stylist: Kollin Carter
Hair: Sami Knight
Makeup: Uzo
Location: The Edition West Hollywood