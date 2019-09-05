Christie Brinkley's Daughter, Sailor, Looks Identical to Her Mom in This Red Minidress

Image zoom Getty Images

We'll never get over how some celebrity children look just like their parents. Ava Philippe basically shares a face with Reese Witherspoon, Kaia Gerber is Cindy Crawford's clone, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook frequently twins with Christie Brinkley — especially when she decides to channel her model mom in a similar outfit.

That's what happened when Brinkley-Cook stepped out in a red minidress on Wednesday, while attending E!, Elle, and IMG's NYFW kick-off party, which was also hosted by TRESemmé. As the 21-year-old model posed in the ruched design, we immediately had flashbacks to a similar look that Brinkley wore back in 2009 at the opening night of West Side Story.

Looking at both photos at the same time, the resemblance between the two women is uncanny; to the untrained eye, this might even be the same person! Of course, the comparison isn't the worst thing in the world: both ladies are stunning, both are models, and both can wear the heck out an LRD.