The Hottest Bag of 2020 Is Already Here

Image zoom Courtesy

New year, new...bag? This may not be everyone's motto, but after seeing Christian Louboutin's newest addition, we're definitely trying to make it our own. Coming in four different sizes — mini, small, a belt option, and large — as well as multiple colorways, the Elisa bag has made its way onto our wish list for the year ahead.

And, it seems like we're not alone.

In fact, when Christian Louboutin and InStyle's Laura Brown threw a party to celebrate the launch of the Elisa, plenty of celebrities showed up with one in hand. Seeing it paired with different dresses and sets was all the convincing we needed that it's not only versatile, it also has the power to be one of the hottest accessories of 2020.

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Still, the Elisa isn't just cute. It also comes with a special backstory.

"The bag was made in Italy with inspiration taken from Egypt," Louboutin told InStyle after the party. "The hardware looks like a cartouche, a frame around the area where you put the name of the king, queen, or goddess."

As for its name? That's a personal touch by the designer, as its relates back to his goddaughter and muse, Elisa Sednaoui.

"The Elisa bag reflects many expressions of modern femininity," he said when asked how the model, actress, director, and social entrepreneur inspired the design. "I could not think of anyone who would better represent this bag, being that she is half Egyptian and half Italian."

Ahead, see all the stars who carried the Elisa at InStyle and Christian Louboutin's event, then shop it for yourself (or, at least, start planning how you'll snag one in the new year).

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Storm Reid balanced out her powerful pink look with a classic black version.

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Joey King showed off the Nylon Reflex Leo's cool effect; a camera's flash transforms the bag from neutral to multi-colored.

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever wore a voluminous black gown, which she completed with a tiny black bag.

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Haley Lu Richardson's gold metallic Elisa matched the gold hearts on her suit.

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty Images

While Scout and Tallulah Willis carried different — and super cute! — Christian Louboutin purses, Rumer Willis let her new Elisa hang from her shoulder.

Image zoom Courtesy

We doubt these ladies will be the only ones we spot with this purse — we can even picture it paired with a more casual T-shirt and jeans combo. The Elisa Mini rings in at $1,950, and while that's definitely an investment, its minimalist design and structured shape means it's something that will be in style for years come.