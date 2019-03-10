This Designer Dressed Lady Gaga in Head-to-toe Pink Glitter, but His Latest Collection Is His Wildest Yet

After wearing a glittery pink suit and a matching oversized hat, Lady Gaga made Christian Cowan a household name when he was just a student at London College of Fashion. Since that game-changing moment in 2014, the 23-year-old fashion designer has created looks for other A-listers, including Beyoncé, Cardi B, and Miley Cyrus — just to name a few.

On Friday, Cowan debuted his latest collection — inspired by the PowerPuff Girls — with subtle nods to famous clients from his past and present. “People like Cardi are such inspirations,” Cowan told InStyle backstage. “Things that I made for her you’ll see versions here. The first outfit I ever made for Gaga there’s a version of that, three times.”

Image zoom Presley Ann/WME IMG

The show kicked off with an iteration of Gaga's show-stopping look, as three models strutted down the runway side-by-side in sparkly gold, white, and blue cropped suits complete with bow ties.

Soon after, Paris Hilton hit the runway in a tulle dress, which she wore over a black patent leather bodysuit. “[The show] is all about women’s empowerment,” the reality mogul told us. “When I was little, it was all about girl power and the PowerPuff Girls represent that."

Image zoom Presley Ann/WME IMG/Getty Images

Image zoom Presley Ann/WME IMG/Getty Images

Cowan confirmed Paris's assessment before the show. “I went with Powerpuff Girls, but I wanted to pick up the powerful message in the cartoon. Growing up, there were so many shows that showed women as damsels in distress and I never liked that, because my mom is such a strong woman," he said. "Powerpuff Girls...they don’t need saving. They’re doing their thing, and so I wanted strong powerful women in the show.”

Image zoom Presley Ann/WME IMG/Getty Images

Image zoom Presley Ann/WME IMG/Getty Images

We'd say he accomplished just that.