Chris Pine Is in His Blouse Era, and We Hope It Never Ends

In terms of men's fashion, 2022 is giving. Credit the collective vibe shift or our renewed interest in leaving the house, but our Hollywood boyfriends have shown up and out on the red carpet as of late. Jacob Elordi rocked the mini-bag trend like a pro (obviously, we're fans). Oscar Issac can't stop wearing skirts (and we can't stop talking about it). Harry Styles, as always, continues to spark joy. But, the most unexpected street style star of 2022 has to be Chris Pine.

Arguably the sartorial winner of the Best Hollywood Chris debate, Pine has slowly, surely evolved into a full-on fashion icon. With the help of stylist team Wendi and Nicole Ferreira (the sisters count Seth Rogen, Elizabeth Banks, and others as celebrity clients), Pine has surprised and delighted on the fashion front this year. From a retro floral button-down (designed by the beloved upcyclers at Bode) to a drapey, relaxed suit (courtesy of Dzojchen), there's an overall '70s vibe to Pine's relaxed personal style. Notably, Pine has shown a penchant for a certain whimsical staple. That's right, the blouse.

More often associated with Julias (Child, Roberts), rather than Chrises (Pine, Evans), it's nice to finally see the femme fashion staple having its unisex moment. After all, how can you resist Chris Pine grinning in a cheery, red pussy bow? Who couldn't love this man in florals? Thus, it is Pine's shirt of choice that truly sets him apart.

Chris Pine Is in His Blouse Era Credit: Getty Images

This dapper look worn — where else? — to the 2022 Oscars pre-party in West Hollywood manages to give '70s boat party without looking cheesy. Perhaps its the impeccable tailoring. Maybe it's the jaunty pocket square, but either way, Chris is fully pulling it off.

Chris Pine Is in His Blouse Era Credit: Getty Images

The obvious outfit star here is the flowy, linen shirt from Bode. The brand, founded by designer Emily Bode, focuses on bringing traditionally feminine arts like quilting and embroidery to the world of menswear. With floral details and a loose, boxy cut, this outfit is pure ease. We love a comfortable king.

Chris Pine Is in His Blouse Era Credit: Getty Images

There's a lot to unpack with this pussy bow moment. A genius choice on its own, this blouse is even more exciting when paired with a cheeky jacket (courtesy of Etro). It's red velvet perfection.

Chris Pine Is in His Blouse Era Credit: Getty Images

A little commotion for this chain: Not since Connell's necklace in Ordinary People took the internet by storm have we seen such a stellar take on men's jewelry. Paired with an easy, breezy linen suit from Sandro, this look (worn to his All the Old Knives premiere) is another '70s-inspired hit.

And Pine agrees: "This is my Gregg Allman '70s look," he told Entertainment Tonight. "My publicist said I look like a Bee Gee, but I prefer Gregg Allman."

Chris Pine Is in His Blouse Era Credit: Getty Images

Pine leveled up his blouse game while attending a dinner with Matches Fashion. There's a lot going on with this outfit (a double-breasted blazer, maroon loafers, a gold medalion ...), but somehow it works. Special mention to Pine's artfully scrunched pocket square. It's all in the details.