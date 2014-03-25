whitelogo
whitelogo
Chow Where Fashionistas Graze
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Chow Where Fashionistas Graze
InStyle.com
Mar 25, 2014 @ 4:48 pm
The New Potato
thenewpotato.com
Savor beloved recipes as well as the favored eateries of the style set, including Hilary Rhoda and Diane von Furstenberg.
Courtesy
1
of
2
Advertisement
1 of 1
Courtesy
The New Potato
thenewpotato.com
Savor beloved recipes as well as the favored eateries of the style set, including Hilary Rhoda and Diane von Furstenberg.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!