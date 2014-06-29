Bridal Baubles: Find the Best Jewelry to Wear Based on Your Wedding Venue

Rita Kokshanian
Jun 29, 2014

If there's one fashion maxim we abide by, it's that jewelry can completely change an outfit. A pair of earrings can take a simple black shift from desk to cocktail party in the same way that a statement necklace can elevate a pair of dark jeans and a simple white button-up. And your wedding day look is no different.

When it becomes time to choose the perfect bridal accessories, you'll want to take into consideration every aspect of your wedding from the color palette, the theme, the time of day and perhaps most importantly, the venue.

Yep, you heard us right. That's because, chances are, you'd choose a different pair of earrings to wear for a seaside wedding than you would for one in a ballroom. Lucky for you, we've chosen the perfect pieces for summer's trendiest wedding locales: a vineyard, a barn, a rooftop, a waterfront and a garden. Click through our gallery to check them out!

1 of 30 Getty Images

If you're getting married at a vineyard...

Whether it's in Tuscany or Napa, a vineyard wedding calls for baubles in rich colors with vintage Romanesque undertones that will complement the other-worldly feeling of your surroundings.
2 of 30 Courtesy Photo

Vineyard

Chloe + Isabel pavé and textured leaves drama necklace; $128; chloeandisabel.com
3 of 30 Courtesy Photo

Vineyard

Argento Vivo double drop earrings, $138; nordstrom.com
4 of 30 Courtesy Photo

Vineyard

Chloe + Isabel filigree and pearl chandelier earrings, $68; chloeandisabel.com
5 of 30 Courtesy Photo

Vineyard

Forever 21 regal twisted cuff collar, $6; forever21.com
6 of 30 Getty Images

If you're getting married in a barn...

Vintage-inspired jewelry and colorful gemstones will go well with the rustic atmosphere of a barn wedding.
7 of 30 Courtesy Photo

Barn

Oscar de la Renta gold-plated crystal ring, $275; net-a-porter.com
8 of 30 Courtesy Photo

Barn

J. Crew sparrow cuff, $85; jcrew.com
9 of 30 Courtesy Photo

Barn

Ann Taylor crystal bib bracelet, $60; anntaylor.com
10 of 30 Courtesy Photo

Barn

Yayoi Forest emerald diamond twinkle necklace, $700; catbirdnyc.com
11 of 30 Getty Images

If you're getting married by the water...

Be inspired by the blues of your wedding locale—whether it's a lake, ocean, river, or stream—and choose jewelry in cool colors and laid-back, almost bohemian shapes.
12 of 30 Courtesy Photo

Waterfront

Forever 21 fancy layered faux stone bib necklace, $7; forever21.com
13 of 30 Courtesy Photo

Waterfront

Alexis Bittar semiprecious stone bracelet, $198; nordstrom.com
14 of 30 Courtesy Photo

Waterfront

Ann Taylor island earrings, $40; anntaylor.com
15 of 30 Courtesy Photo

Waterfront

Forever 21 faceted faux stone bib necklace, $7; forever21.com
16 of 30 Getty Images

If you're getting married in a garden...

Gardens are sweet, colorful, and ultra-feminine, making choosing jewelry a cinch—look for pieces in an array of pastel colors and in floral shapes.
17 of 30 Courtesy Photo

Garden

Kate Spade rose garden pavé collar necklace, $428; katespade.com
18 of 30 Courtesy Photo

Garden

BaubleBar Tiffany tear drop earrings, $38; baublebar.com
19 of 30 Courtesy Photo

Garden

Forever 21 full bloom statement ring, $4; forever21.com
20 of 30 Courtesy Photo

Garden

Kate Spade riviera garden triple strand necklace, $106; katespade.com
21 of 30 Getty Images

If you're getting married at a country club...

Country clubs are the classic summer wedding locale, calling for equally classy jewelry. Think pearls, oversized cocktail rings, and modernized takes on the drop earring.
22 of 30 Courtesy Photo

Country Club

J. Crew pearl starburst necklace, $85; jcrew.com
23 of 30 Courtesy Photo

Country Club

Chloe + Isabel pavé ball stud earrings, $28; chloeandisabel.com
24 of 30 Courtesy Photo

Country Club

Freida Rothman metropolitan stone drop earrings, $295; nordstrom.com
25 of 30 Courtesy Photo

Country Club

Ann Taylor floral stone cocktail ring, $40; anntaylor.com
26 of 30 Getty Images

If you're getting married on a rooftop...

If you're saying your vows on the roof of an urban building with the city at your feet, choose structured and modern pieces of jewelry that will match that vibe. We especially love simpler baubles in gold tones.
27 of 30 Courtesy Photo

Rooftop

BaubleBar cosmic dust aztec drop earrings, $38; baublebar.com
28 of 30 Courtesy Photo

Rooftop

J. Crew pearl open bangle, $25; jcrew.com
29 of 30 Courtesy Photo

Rooftop

Club Monaco campbell tower choker, $235; clubmonaco.com
30 of 30 Courtesy Photo

Rooftop

Kate Spade island wicker hinge bangle, $198; katespade.com

