Choose What Gets Made and Sold

Mar 25, 2014 @ 4:31 pm
Yellowsmith
yellowsmith.com
Browse dozens of bangles and baubles, all created by indie designers and voted into production by fellow jewelry junkies (that’s you). Made of brass, semiprecious stones, and Czech crystals, the prices are reasonable, as there’s no retail middleman (no, seriously, under $100!).
Front Row Society
frontrowsociety.com
Fashion designers submit ideas and images for bags, leggings, and scarves based on a theme such as “enchanted forest” or “African heat.” Users vote and the winning picks, which are mostly priced well under $100, are put into production.
Stitch Collective
stitchcollective.com
Sign up to vote on handbag creations, from sleek clutches to structured cross-body bags in rainbow hues, submitted by aspiring designers. Once votes are tallied, the favored items are produced, shipped out in four weeks, and run $250 to $350 on average.
Stylyt
stylyt.com
Choose your favorite fabrics, leathers, colors, and trims on signature clothing and accessories (most under $250) by contemporary talents like Hayden-Harnett and Timo Weiland. The designs that garner the most votes are manufactured and sold in a limited-edition run.
