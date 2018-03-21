That Unfortunate Trend from Your Childhood Is Back

Being an adult comes with a lot responsibilities. You've got bills and all types of grown-up issues on your plate. But when it comes to fashion, things don't always have to be so serious, and the latest runway trends are proof. Lately, designers are infusing more playful pieces into their collections—think see-through jelly sandals and the once-embarrassing hair accessories that were huge back in the '90s.

Don't brush those unfortunate childhood trends off as unrealistic runway items. You can totally work the fun accessories into your 2018 look without being mistaken for a schoolgirl. Just take notes on exactly how it's done below.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: How to Clean Out Your Closet and Make Some Cash