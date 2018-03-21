That Unfortunate Trend from Your Childhood Is Back

Being an adult comes with a lot responsibilities. You've got bills and all types of grown-up issues on your plate. But when it comes to fashion, things don't always have to be so serious, and the latest runway trends are proof. Lately, designers are infusing more playful pieces into their collections—think see-through jelly sandals and the once-embarrassing hair accessories that were huge back in the '90s.

Don't brush those unfortunate childhood trends off as unrealistic runway items. You can totally work the fun accessories into your 2018 look without being mistaken for a schoolgirl. Just take notes on exactly how it's done below.

Scrunchies

Just like the fanny pack, scrunchies are back. Don't think of it as the embarrassing hair accessory you wore during that awkward stage in middle school. Think of it as a cool way to spice up your top knots.

Namrata Joshipura $40 SHOP NOW
Clogs

The bigger and chunkier the shoe, the better. So have fun with those noise-making clogs, which pair well with a pretty dress.

Tabitha Simmons $219 SHOP NOW
Headbands

Little girls aren't the only ones that can have fun with headbands. Try an adult version—like this sophisticated silk design.

Benoit Missolin $125 SHOP NOW
Bucket Hats

These fun hats are a life-saver on bad hair days. Grab one in a nautical stripe print.

Forever 21 $10 SHOP NOW
Charm Bracelets

The relaxed vibes of charm bracelets will help you chill out and not take things so seriously. We say pile them on. The more, the better.

Vanessa Arizaga $100 SHOP NOW
Hair Clips

Move over, bobby pins. The bendy clips from the '90s are back. Use them to keep flyaways out of your face and dress up your casual ponytails.

Anthropologie $12 SHOP NOW
Jelly Sandals

Clear accessories are huge right now—and that goes for jelly shoes, too. Throw them on for a day at the beach and definitely pack them in your luggage for all of your summer trips.

Juju Footwear $36 SHOP NOW
Choker necklace

Here's an easy way to add playful accessories to your look. No need for all the bells and whistles. Something like a leather band will do.

Hermes $179 SHOP NOW

