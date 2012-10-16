whitelogo
Chic Velvet Accessories
InStyle.com
Oct 16, 2012
1 of 5
Courtesy Photo
River Island
Studded velvet smoking slipper, $79
2 of 5
Courtesy Photo
Poppie Jones
Faux patent leather clutch with velvet bow, $30
3 of 5
Courtesy Photo
Topshop
Black velvet bracelet with crystals and stones, $20
4 of 5
Courtesy Photo
Mawi
Velvet strung through burnished-gunmetal with a cameo pendant set in green enamel adorned with crystals and faux pearls, $245
5 of 5
Courtesy Photo
Marni
Cotton/velvet belt with snap fastening at back, $140
