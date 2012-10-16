Chic Velvet Accessories

InStyle.com
Oct 16, 2012 @ 3:12 pm
Shopping Main
pinterest
River Island
Studded velvet smoking slipper, $79
Courtesy Photo
velvet
pinterest
Poppie Jones
Faux patent leather clutch with velvet bow, $30
Courtesy Photo
velvet
pinterest
Topshop
Black velvet bracelet with crystals and stones, $20
Courtesy Photo
velvet
pinterest
Mawi
Velvet strung through burnished-gunmetal with a cameo pendant set in green enamel adorned with crystals and faux pearls, $245
Courtesy Photo
velvet
pinterest
Marni
Cotton/velvet belt with snap fastening at back, $140
Courtesy Photo
1 of 6

Advertisement
1 of 5 Courtesy Photo

River Island

Studded velvet smoking slipper, $79
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy Photo

Poppie Jones

Faux patent leather clutch with velvet bow, $30
3 of 5 Courtesy Photo

Topshop

Black velvet bracelet with crystals and stones, $20
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy Photo

Mawi

Velvet strung through burnished-gunmetal with a cameo pendant set in green enamel adorned with crystals and faux pearls, $245
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy Photo

Marni

Cotton/velvet belt with snap fastening at back, $140

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!