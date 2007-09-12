Chic Textures

whitelogo
InStyle.com
Sep 12, 2007 @ 7:26 pm
Belt
Leather belt with brass studs, Hollywould, $895; 212-219-1905 or
ilovehollywould.com
.
Brian Henn
Boots
Leather boots with wooden heels, Isabella Fiore, $850;
zappos.com
.
Brian Henn
Watch
Metal watch with leather strap, Nooka, $295;
nooka.com
.
Brian Henn
Clutch
Python clutch with semiprecious stones, Kara Ross, $2,100; at Bergdorf Goodman.
Brian Henn
Necklace
Metal-and resin necklace, Chanel, $1,525; 800-550-0005 for stores.
Brian Henn
Heels
Leather heels, Charles David, $295; 310-659-7110.
Brian Henn
Bag
Patent leather bag, Chloe, $1,225; at select Nordstrom stores.
Brian Henn
Sunglasses
Metal frames, Gucci, $265;
solsticestores.com
for stores.
Brian Henn
