Chic Textures

InStyle.com
Sep 12, 2007 @ 7:26 pm
Belt
pinterest
Belt
Leather belt with brass studs, Hollywould, $895; 212-219-1905 or ilovehollywould.com .
Brian Henn
Boots
pinterest
Boots
Leather boots with wooden heels, Isabella Fiore, $850; zappos.com.
Brian Henn
Watch
pinterest
Watch
Metal watch with leather strap, Nooka, $295; nooka.com.
Brian Henn
Clutch
pinterest
Clutch
Python clutch with semiprecious stones, Kara Ross, $2,100; at Bergdorf Goodman.
Brian Henn
Necklace
pinterest
Necklace
Metal-and resin necklace, Chanel, $1,525; 800-550-0005 for stores.
Brian Henn
Heels
pinterest
Heels
Leather heels, Charles David, $295; 310-659-7110.
Brian Henn
Bag
pinterest
Bag
Patent leather bag, Chloe, $1,225; at select Nordstrom stores.
Brian Henn
Sunglasses
pinterest
Sunglasses
Metal frames, Gucci, $265; solsticestores.com for stores.
Brian Henn
1 of 9

Advertisement
1 of 8 Brian Henn

Belt

Leather belt with brass studs, Hollywould, $895; 212-219-1905 or ilovehollywould.com .
Advertisement
2 of 8 Brian Henn

Boots

Leather boots with wooden heels, Isabella Fiore, $850; zappos.com.
3 of 8 Brian Henn

Watch

Metal watch with leather strap, Nooka, $295; nooka.com.
Advertisement
4 of 8 Brian Henn

Clutch

Python clutch with semiprecious stones, Kara Ross, $2,100; at Bergdorf Goodman.
Advertisement
5 of 8 Brian Henn

Necklace

Metal-and resin necklace, Chanel, $1,525; 800-550-0005 for stores.
Advertisement
6 of 8 Brian Henn

Heels

Leather heels, Charles David, $295; 310-659-7110.
Advertisement
7 of 8 Brian Henn

Bag

Patent leather bag, Chloe, $1,225; at select Nordstrom stores.
Advertisement
8 of 8 Brian Henn

Sunglasses

Metal frames, Gucci, $265; solsticestores.com for stores.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!