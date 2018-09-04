You Have to See Chiara Ferragni's Face When She First Saw Her Wedding Dress

In case you were taking a digital detox or your phone died this weekend, this is a reminder that over Labor Day, super blogger Chiara Ferragni got married. The blogger, known best by her handle, @theblondesalad, married Italian musician Federico Leonardo “Fedez” Lucia wearing, not one, but two custom Dior wedding looks.

The first, worn for the ceremony, was a lace bodysuit (think couture romper) and a massive tulle skirt, with long sleeves and a mock turtleneck. The dress was definitely a departure from Ferragni's typically overtly sexy styles.

Dad bringing me to my husband ❤️ A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on Sep 2, 2018 at 9:29am PDT

“At the beginning, I didn’t want a traditional wedding dress,” Ferragni shared with Dior. “I felt I wanted more of an evening dress, specifically one that I loved from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s first collection for Dior. After, I met with Maria Grazia who thought we could realize a modern yet classical wedding dress without losing my contemporary identity, and fusing the fact I am an young Italian woman getting married in Sicily.”

Grazia Chiuri also convinced the blogger/CEO to change outfits, something she initially didn’t think she would do. And the second dress was equally amazing: a Cinderella-esque ballgown with Fedez’s lyrics and symbols (like a Lion for their child, Leo) embroidered on the dress. “It is a symbol of Fedez’ and my love story,” Ferragni says.

Even Ferragni, who’s been front row at Couture shows for years, couldn’t believe the attention the Dior Couture team’s attention to detail:

“The first meeting was just the two of us, but each time somebody new was added as it had taken a whole team of people to produce my wedding and ball dress. It makes the experience an even more invaluable one when you meet the [hands] who will be working on your dress for days. I was amazed to discover how long it takes for the embroidery and how many times the couture atelier had to remake the skirt to get the shade of white just right.”