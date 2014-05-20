Happy 68th Birthday, Cher! See Her Signature Style Moments Here

Happy Birthday, Cher! The icon, who turns 68 today, has spent her adult life blowing us away with chart-topping hits ('Believe,' anyone?) and award-winning performances in The Witches of Eastwick, opposite Susan Sarandon and Michelle Pfeiffer, and Moonstruck, which earned her an Academy Award and Golden Globe back in 1988. With a career spanning over 40 years, the California native has not only showed off her talents on the screen and stage, but also on the red carpet with her one-of-kind sense of style; most recently, the star donned an elaborate headdress while on her final farewell tour. Whether she's in a subdued black-and-white patterned suit or a jaw-dropping Mohawk-inspired showstopper, Cher has definitely set a style precedent through the years. Click here to see Cher's signature style moments, dating back to her hippie-chic days in 1966.

1 of 24 WireImage

2015

Cher stunned on the red carpet at this year's Met Gala in a custom Marc Jacobs dress.

2 of 24 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

2014

Here, the performer wears an elaborate costume complete with a feathered headdress designed by Hugh Durant for the opening number of her final farewell tour, Dressed to Kill.

3 of 24 Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

2013

Eschewing typical evening wear, the singer chose a black-and-white patterned suit, complete with black rhinestones on the jacket, for Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.
4 of 24 Ray Tamarra/FilmMagic

2013

For an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman, the singer wore a black silky minidress, black bedazzled moto jacket, black fishnets and black heels. Her signature raven mane was styled in subdued curls.
5 of 24 Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

2013

For the season four finale of The Voice, the singer turned heads in a blonde and blue mullet wig and long leather trench, which she paired with black boots.
6 of 24 Gregg DeGuire/PictureGroup

2010

Throwback! For the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, Cher wore a black bodysuit and leather jacket, referencing the outfit from her hit 1989 song, "If I Could Turn Back Time." This outfit made a repeat appearance during her 2014 farewell tour.
7 of 24 Courtesy of Cher

2010

Cher starred in Burlesque alongside Christina Aguilera.
8 of 24 Gene Blevins/Corbis

2005

Bob Mackie made this costume for Cher's Farewell tour. "I wore it in the opening number--U2's 'I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For.' That's how I start all my concerts. It sounds a bit over-the-top to say this, but my show is really great. People have a wonderful time. It's a definite party."

9 of 24 Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty Images

2002

"In my first TV special I played all the parts in West Side Story; this was Bernardo's wig. We just changed him into Elvis," says Cher, who surprised her co-stars Mary J. Blige, Celine Dion, and others at the VH1 Divas Las Vegas concert in an Elvis coif during a Presley tribute.
10 of 24 Retna Ltd.

2001

Gianfranco Ferre designed Cher's wardrobe to publicize the Believe tour. "I love this jacket so much. It's beaded with these beautiful silk pants-they're beaded too. Just gorgeous. When something is beautiful you can wear it always."
11 of 24 Steve Starr/CORBIS

2000

"It's nice, isn't it?" says Cher of the black velvet Bob Mackie dress. "The gown had a train; I was holding it up. I especially like the hair. It's hard coming up with new ideas."
12 of 24 Brian Rasic / Rex USA

1992

"I never had a rocker period, but this was perfect for the Love Hurts tour. It was patent leather with chains, grommets, lacing and fishnets. I've been wearing fishnets my whole life. If I am buried in a short skirt, I am wearing fishnets with it."
13 of 24 Jim Smeal/WireImage

1991

Cher did a cameo in Robert Altman's The Player wearing a bugle-beaded gown from Bob Mackie's runway show. "This is one of the rare times I wore red lipstick. But it matched the dress! That tattoo was newish-a chain with crosses, hearts and ankhs-no one knew what it was but me."
14 of 24 RALPH DOMINGUEZ/GLOBE PHOTOS

1986

Responding to an Academy snub for her role in Mask ("They said I didn't dress like a serious actress and my boyfriends were too young"), Cher dreamed up this Mohawk-inspired showstopper. "I was about 10 feet tall with the headdress."
15 of 24 CondÈ Nast Archive/Corbis

1983

She arrived at the Oscars with date Val Kilmer. "I had clear braces on my teeth, and I hated them! That Mackie dress was gorgeous. I also had a fox stole." And a fox on her arm too. "He was a really handsome boy."
16 of 24 Douglas Kirkland/CORBIS

Circa 1980

For a publicity photo that year, Cher wore a motorcycle jacket bought in Paris. She has had "every color wig you can imagine," including this Pepe Le Pew pompadour. "You cannot do things with your hair because all that styling ruins it. And I love my hair."
17 of 24 Douglas Kirkland/CORBIS

1979

"When I was young I loved roller-skating. I would go to a rink in the San Fernando Valley." During the late '70s roller-disco craze, Cher interpreted the style of the day with a white leotard, high striped socks, and a scarf. "Why, I'll never know, but I wanted to have a shag," says the singer of the hairstyle.
18 of 24 Ron Galella/WireImage

1977

Cher at her house in Aspen: She and her kids were avid skiers. "I remember this day. We are in the chalet because I locked the keys in the car. Cute outfit—everything was red, white and blue for me then." Ski clothes, she says, are like golf wear. "You wear horrible colors all together. You think, What happens on the golf course doesn't happen in the rest of the world."
19 of 24 Courtesy of Cher

1975

"Back then I only wore 501's. It's what my mom and grandmother wore, and what I put my kids in." David Geffen, then her fiance, bought her the watch ("I was told it was the first diamond Rolex in California") and ring to help her stop smoking. "The diamonds are set in a chain you can take off and play with, so I always had it in my hands instead of a cigarette." The necklace by Edward Merrifield has a figure of the Egyptian goddess Isis.
20 of 24 Steve Schapiro/Corbis

1974

Cher boogied with the "adorable" Michael Jackson and his brothers on her variety show. The hair was "an Afro but in a Cher way"; the beaded halter and floral bell-bottoms were pure Mackie. "We spent hours on fittings," she says. "Bob told me if I got any thinner he would stop making clothes for me."
21 of 24 CBS Photo Archive

1972

"Bob Mackie did Carol Burnett's wardrobe, and after I was a guest on her show, I thought, If I ever get rich, I want him to do all my clothes." She wore this matte jersey Mackie dress on The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour.
22 of 24 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

1966

Cher designed this ensemble for the film Good Times. "I wore it to death," she says. Her eyes are inspired by model Peggy Moffitt. "I used cake liner that you had to spit into and did a thick line above my lashes and over the hood of my eyelids. Garbo did it too, but mine was stark, not subtle. Luckily, I've got a lot of space up there."
23 of 24 CondÈ Nast Archive/CORBIS

1967

A barefoot Cher photographed in her Encino, Calif., home. "That was the first dress Sonny allowed me to wear instead of hip-hugger bell-bottoms," she says. "He did not like legs showing. The dress was cut into a mini—it was a beautiful ecru-colored antique lace with embroidery in dusty pink."
24 of 24 Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS

1966

On a visit to London, Sonny and Cher became hippie-fashion icons during the heyday of Carnaby Street mod. "We were part of a movement before there was a name for it," she says. These Native American-inspired duds were the work of Nudie, the Hollywood tailor who created Elvis Presley's famous gold suit.

