Happy 68th Birthday, Cher! See Her Signature Style Moments Here

19 of 24 Courtesy of Cher

1975

"Back then I only wore 501's. It's what my mom and grandmother wore, and what I put my kids in." David Geffen, then her fiance, bought her the watch ("I was told it was the first diamond Rolex in California") and ring to help her stop smoking. "The diamonds are set in a chain you can take off and play with, so I always had it in my hands instead of a cigarette." The necklace by Edward Merrifield has a figure of the Egyptian goddess Isis.