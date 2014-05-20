Happy Birthday, Cher! The icon, who turns 68 today, has spent her adult life blowing us away with chart-topping hits ('Believe,' anyone?) and award-winning performances in The Witches of Eastwick, opposite Susan Sarandon and Michelle Pfeiffer, and Moonstruck, which earned her an Academy Award and Golden Globe back in 1988. With a career spanning over 40 years, the California native has not only showed off her talents on the screen and stage, but also on the red carpet with her one-of-kind sense of style; most recently, the star donned an elaborate headdress while on her final farewell tour. Whether she's in a subdued black-and-white patterned suit or a jaw-dropping Mohawk-inspired showstopper, Cher has definitely set a style precedent through the years. Click here to see Cher's signature style moments, dating back to her hippie-chic days in 1966.
Happy 68th Birthday, Cher! See Her Signature Style Moments Here
GETTY IMAGES (2); GREGG DEGUIRE/PICTUREGROUP; RALPH DOMINGUEZ/GLOBE PHOTOS
