Charm & Chain's Kaleidoscope Collection Has Us Seeing Double Rainbows

Courtesy Photo (2)
Claire Stern
May 20, 2014 @ 1:03 pm

A kaleidoscope, with its colorful patterns and rotating reflections, is a mesmerizing toy for any child to play with. But who's to say adults can't enjoy its vibrant palette too? Jewelry e-tailer Charm & Chain is making it happen. In honor of the site's fifth anniversary, founder Ali Galgano (above, left)—a self-professed lover of kaleidoscopes—tapped five designers to create a range of eye-catching baubles inspired by the instrument’s hypnotic hues.

The aptly named Kaleidoscope Collection features earrings, necklaces, and bangles in shades that span Roy G. Biv (i.e. the colors of the rainbow). The vibrant danglers by Erickson Beamon (above, right) feature 26 hand-painted Swarovski-crystals in pear and marquise shapes. “Kaleidoscopes take reality, mix it up, and give you a fantasy—it’s a visual extravaganza!” co-designer Karen Erickson says.

Feast your eyes on the whole collection in our gallery, and shop for the pieces at charmandchain.com.

1 of 5 Courtesy Photo

Erickson Beamon

These hand-painted Swarovski-crystal danglers ($495; charmandchain.com) were inspired by a multicolored, ornately decorated mask by the Detroit design duo. "These are prisms that light up your face with dazzle and sparkle," says co-designer Karen Erickson.
2 of 5 Courtesy Photo

Dannijo

For a fun spin on Dannijo's trademark bib shape, Galgano requested that the color combination of this beaded piece ($495; charmandchain.com) be "bold and uplifting." We'd say this bright spectrum does the trick.
3 of 5 Courtesy Photo

Lizzie Fortunato

To create this eye-catching ear candy ($395; charmandchain.com), Galgano worked hand-in-hand with sister design duo Lizzie and Kathryn Fortunato to arrange vintage glass stones in a symmetric motif. "I love the color combination we settled upon, especially when juxtaposed with the added opal-the kaleidoscope of all stones," Galgano said.
4 of 5 Courtesy Photo

Alexis Bittar

The gorgeous blue, purple, and pink palette on this lucite bangle ($275; charmandchain.com) was Bittar's idea, but Galgano definitely made her mark on the piece. "If you look closely, you can see the letters 'K' (for Kaleidoscope) and 'CC' (for Charm & Chain) in the design!" she said.
5 of 5 Courtesy Photo

Lulu Frost

This necklace ($375; charmandchain.com), made of stones and brass, was created-in typical Lulu Frost fashion-from vintage findings that were pieced together and hand-painted in a rainbow of neons to create a kaleidoscope-like pattern.

