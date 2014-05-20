Charm & Chain's Kaleidoscope Collection Has Us Seeing Double Rainbows

A kaleidoscope, with its colorful patterns and rotating reflections, is a mesmerizing toy for any child to play with. But who's to say adults can't enjoy its vibrant palette too? Jewelry e-tailer Charm & Chain is making it happen. In honor of the site's fifth anniversary, founder Ali Galgano (above, left)—a self-professed lover of kaleidoscopes—tapped five designers to create a range of eye-catching baubles inspired by the instrument’s hypnotic hues.

The aptly named Kaleidoscope Collection features earrings, necklaces, and bangles in shades that span Roy G. Biv (i.e. the colors of the rainbow). The vibrant danglers by Erickson Beamon (above, right) feature 26 hand-painted Swarovski-crystals in pear and marquise shapes. “Kaleidoscopes take reality, mix it up, and give you a fantasy—it’s a visual extravaganza!” co-designer Karen Erickson says.

Feast your eyes on the whole collection in our gallery, and shop for the pieces at charmandchain.com.