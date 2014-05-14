Fashion in the Fast Lane: Charlotte Olympia's Formula One–Inspired Accessories

Courtesy of Charlotte Olympia
Sharon Clott Kanter
May 14, 2014 @ 1:15 pm

Some say fashion moves fast and Charlotte Olympia’s designer Charlotte Dellal is taking that thought literally. This week, she launches her Faster collection, a lineup of pedal-to-the-metal accessories inspired by Formula One racing. It's just in time for the Monaco Grand Prix (one of the biggest races of the year), which kicks off May 22.

Her interpretation delivers T-strap heels that incorporate the shape of a gold trophy cup, clutches covered in racing flag designs, wedges showing a tire pattern, and more (prices start at $695; charlotteolympia.com). “I’ve always loved the glamour and prestige that is attached to Grand Prix racing and Formula One racing,” Dellal says. “Plus, I always feel like I’m racing around, between work and home, so I wanted my accessories to reflect that.”

Dellal gave InStyle.com the exclusive first look at the line, which is available now. Check out the pieces in our gallery!

1 of 14 Courtesy

Chequered Pandora Clutch

$1195; charlotteolympia.com
Advertisement
2 of 14 Courtesy

Driving Miss Dolly Pump

$995; charlotteolympia.com
3 of 14 Courtesy

Driving Shoes

$695; charlotteolympia.com
Advertisement
4 of 14 Courtesy

Miranda 155 Wedge

$1065; charlotteolympia.com
Advertisement
5 of 14 Courtesy

Printed Pouch

$425; charlotteolympia.com
Advertisement
6 of 14 Courtesy

Ready, Steady Pump

$1165; charlotteolympia.com
Advertisement
7 of 14 Courtesy

Tyre Pouch

$795; charlotteolympia.com
Advertisement
8 of 14 Courtesy

Speedy Sophia Pump

$825; charlotteolympia.com
Advertisement
9 of 14 Courtesy

Racy Pump

$845; charlotteolympia.com
Advertisement
10 of 14 Courtesy

Miranda 130 Wedge

$1125; charlotteolympia.com
Advertisement
11 of 14 Courtesy

Velocity Clutch

$1395; charlotteolympia.com
Advertisement
12 of 14 Courtesy

Monroe Slingback Pump

$895; charlotteolympia.com
Advertisement
13 of 14 Courtesy

Racy Pandora Clutch

$1495; charlotteolympia.com
Advertisement
14 of 14 Courtesy

Driving Shoes

$695; charlotteolympia.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!