Style Star Charlotte Le Bon Has the Spring Wardrobe of Our Dreams

Ah, late April. The time of year when all you want to wear is a spring dress, but the east coast chill just won’t quit.

Since nobody looks chic shivering, the easiest solution is, of course, to reach for a jacket that’s warm enough to outlast a drizzle and yet streamlined enough to still show off your brand new threads. A pretty tall order for a topper. So beyond the basic khaki trench, which kind of coat should you invest in?

Enter French Canadian actress Charlotte Le Bon, who, when she’s not rubbing elbows with co-stars Christian Bale and Oscar Issac in The Promise (out today), is serving up major jackets goals practically every time she steps out.

Le Bon, who works with stylist Jeff K. Kim, has a knack for knowing exactly what type of jacket will elevate a look. Skinny jeans and a T? Try a burnt orange bomber. Sequined top and wide-leg trousers? Sleek silk duster, it is. And on top of that, she has mastered the effortless sleeves rolled up, slightly off the shoulder way of styling her coats that still puts her outfit on full display.

Keep scrolling to see her spring jacket MVPs. If her outfits don’t inspire you, her perfectly tousled hair certainly will.

