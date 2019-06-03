If Charlotte Casiraghi's Cartier Necklace Looks Familiar, It's Because It Belonged to Grace Kelly

Image zoom Félix Dol-Jersey/Prince's Palace of Monaco

It's one thing to wear your grandmother's necklace at your wedding. It's another to wear your grandmother's necklace at your wedding when your grandmother was an actress turned princess. That's exactly what happened for Princess Grace's — aka Grace Kelly's — granddaughter, Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco, when she said "I do" to film producer Dimitri Rassam on Saturday. Posing for a photo together on a boat, the 32-year-old bride can be seen wearing a multi-layered diamond and platinum Cartier necklace, which her grandmother was gifted during her own wedding in 1956.

Casiraghi opted to pair the vintage piece with a white, satin, strapless Chanel dress, giving off the same classic and elegant vibes that Princess Grace was once known for. However, this was actually the second wedding ensemble for Casiraghi. Earlier in the day for her civil ceremony, she chose to defy tradition with a short gray, bow-embellished Saint Laurent dress instead of a gown.

While different, both wedding looks are worth a closer look — and that throwback necklace is definitely worth a zoom.

Image zoom Jack Rosen/Getty Images

Casiraghi's Cartier necklace belonged to Princess Grace of Monaco, who received it as a gift for her own wedding in 1956.

Image zoom Eric Mathon/Princely Palace

Casiraghi's first wedding look was a gray Saint Laurent dress.

Image zoom Bettmann/Getty Images

Princess Grace actually wore a similar suit for her own civil ceremony.