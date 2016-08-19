Definitive Proof That Charlize Theron’s Style Has Only Gotten Better with Age

Let’s be real—Charlize Theron would look good in pretty much anything she put on. But lucky for us, the 41-year-old Oscar winner (and former model) doesn’t settle for something less than spectacular.

“Charlize’s style is sexy and sophisticated,” says stylist Leslie Fremar, who has been dressing the actress since she starred in 2008’s Hancock. “She doesn’t really follow the trends but, instead, she makes choices based on her body and what she feels comfortable in. And since she doesn't go for anything too elaborate, the clothes never really take over. She wears the looks— they don’t wear her.”

Over the years, Theron has developed a fashion formula that always seems to land her on the best-dressed list. Her trademarks? Clean silhouettes, a modern neutral palette with a touch of embellishment, and lots of plunging necklines, which her stylist says is a fave. “She’s tall and lean with broad shoulders, so deep-Vs are great on her because they bring the eye down,” adds Fremar.

Getting ready for Cannes 🕶 A photo posted by Lesliefremar (@lesliefremar) on May 5, 2016 at 1:39pm PDT

Also on Theron's must-wear list? Lots and lots of Dior. “She obviously has such a great relationship with the brand being the face of the J’Adore fragrance,” says Fremar. “Beyond that, it’s a beautiful, elegant brand and she is a beautiful, elegant person. It just makes sense. She also appreciates the artistry behind their creations."

French fashion houses aside, it’s the star’s confidence that takes her look to the next level. “Not everyone likes the red carpet,” says Fremar. “Some celebrities get nervous, some find it intimidating, but the cool thing about Charlize is that she really enjoys it, and for lack of a better word, plays the part.”

Check out Theron’s latest film, Kubo and the Two Strings, in theaters Friday. And keep scrolling to see her 10 best looks of all time.