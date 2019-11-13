It Took 1,200 Hours to Make Charlize Theron's Tiny Gold Mini Dress
Just wait until you see the process.
Sometimes, we see a celebrity wearing a dress and think "ooh, pretty," not immediately realizing all the work and time it took to create that specific look. But thankfully, Dior is here to tell us what's up. The fashion house revealed that the golden mini Charlize Theron wore while hosting her Africa Outreach Project Fundraiser didn't just happen overnight; two people spent 1,200 hours in total putting it together. And yes, there are photos.
The actress looked stunning while walking the red carpet in the strapless, fringed piece, but seeing how the design came together makes us truly appreciate its beauty. Of course, it all started with a single sketch.
The bustier part was created separately, and close up, you can really see the white gauze with gold leather embroidery.
These details!
Then the skirt was added...
As well as all that fringe.
Clearly, this piece was meant to steal the style spotlight.
And it definitely succeeded. We'll be thinking about Theron's Dior dress for a long time, especially now that we've seen these images.