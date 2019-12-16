The One Dress Style Charlize Theron Has Been Wearing For Over 20 Years

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

There are certain items in our wardrobe that seem to be similar, but definitely aren't: plain white T-shirts, pairs of jeans, and basic black boots, all with minor details that make them slightly different and special. That's sort of how Charlize Theron is when it comes to metallic dresses. The Bombshell actress has been wearing the same style for years — on the red carpet, while attending events, even as she heads somewhere with her friends — but no two options have ever been exactly the same.

Silver and gold designs seem to be the star's go-to, and like Jennifer Aniston's scarves or Lisa Bonet's hats, it's the one item we can always expect to see her in. Ahead, we've rounded up some of Theron's best metallic dresses, some of which go as far back as 1998.

Image zoom Jim Smeal/Getty Images

Theron started out slowly when it came to metallics, showing up at a 1998 Oscar party in a velvet, gray-ish-silver dress.

Image zoom Ron Galella/Getty Images

Then, at the New York Film Festival that same year, she went full force, wearing a silver and black combo with a peek-a-boo bra.

Image zoom Ron Galella/Getty Images

For 1999's VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards, the star's sequined number was on full display. She let it steal the spotlight by keeping her jewelry simple.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

The addition of bangs gave Theron's asymmetrical mini a playful vibe while attending the premiere of Reindeer Games in 2000.

Image zoom Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Um, Angelina who? Theron also made a point to show some leg in her sparkly number, posing with Tom Cruise at the 2000 Golden Globes.

Image zoom Tony Barson/WireImage

For the Deauville Film Festival, the actress walked the red carpet in a golden Ralph Lauren gown that was styled with a pendant necklace.

Image zoom Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic

At the National Board of Review 2004 Awards Gala, Theron didn't just wear a gold mid-length dress — her heels, earrings, and bracelet were all gold as well.

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Who could forget the embellished silver Gucci gown Theron wore at the 2004 Oscars? It was a history-making look, especially after she took home an award for Best Actress for her role in Monster.

Image zoom J. Shearer/WireImage

That same year, Theron opted to show some skin at Covenant House California's Youth Awards Dinner Gala, wearing a breathtaking cutout design.

Image zoom Evan Agostini/Getty Images

It was slightly sheer and sequined at 2005's TIFF premiere of North Country.

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Her gown for the 9th Annual Hollywood Film Festival Awards may have been dusty pink, but there was metallic detailing.

Image zoom Chris Ivin/WireImage

The actress made sure to match her clutch to the silver sequined look she wore for North Country's Sydney premiere.

Image zoom Topic/WireImage

This golden dress almost looks like chain mail from the way it caught the light on the red carpet in 2006.

Image zoom Mark Mainz/Getty Images

We got old Hollywood (and maybe Taylor Swift?) vibes from Theron when she attended the opening of Social Hollywood in 2006.

Image zoom Jeff Vespa/WireImage

The only thing more over-the-top than a metallic dress? A poofy, metallic mermaid dress.

Image zoom Valerie Macon/Getty Images

While Theron's silver wrap dress was definitely fit for the red carpet, we could easily picture it dressed down and worn with sneakers, too.

Image zoom Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Now that the mid-section belt has returned, will Theron rewear her golden look from 2009's The Burning Plain pemiere in Paris?

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

The star was still sticking with her go-to in 2010, where she went with butterfly-sleeves and sequins paired with heeled booties.

Image zoom Seppe Van Grieken/Getty Images

While this outfit may be from 2011, a strapless metallic dress and a statement necklace is a classic and timeless pairing.

Image zoom Eamonn McCormack

Who says metallic has to be gold and silver? Theron wore a shiny blue dress to the 2012 premiere of Prometheus.

Image zoom Dominique Charriau

A T-shirt dress, but make it metallic!

Image zoom VCG/Getty Images

...The same goes for the classic bodycon.

Image zoom Steve Granitz

Theron's Grecian-like gold gown from the 2017 Oscars may have looked simple at first, but there's a sheer, black overlay that helped make it special.

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

One-shoulder, cutouts, a bit of ombré — we're honestly still dreaming about the Givenchy number that Theron wore to 2019's Critics' Choice Awards.

Image zoom Ricky Vigil Moran

A long-sleeved, super sparkly and tight mini was made even sexier with the addition of over-the-knee boots.

Image zoom NOAM GALAI

It may be small, but Theron's stunning and detailed Dior dress took over 1,200 hours to make.