Nordstrom Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over This Unlined Bra for Fuller Busts, and It’s Nearly $30 Off

Far too often, women with fuller busts are forced to choose between style, comfort, and coverage when shopping for bras. Many of the most popular options out there aren’t available in their size, which is, one, absurd, and two, why we get so excited when we see sexy undergarments that are tailor-made for curvy ladies. The Rive Gauche Full Coverage Unlined Bra from Chantelle is the perfect example of the beauty that can ensue when a brand sets out to provide well-endowed shoppers with all the qualities they should be able to expect from a bra — and right now, it’s nearly $30 off as part of the 2019 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Featuring the sort of stunning lace embroidery that’s historically been reserved for smaller sizes, the Rive Gauche Bra is available in band sizes 32 to 42, and in cup sizes from D to H (5D US). Before you preemptively dismiss it as another unlined bra with no support, take into account its unique three-layer design, which is specifically made to provide support and full coverage on par with the best bras out there, minus the super-stiff, restrictive padding.

This bra might just be a miracle. If you don’t believe me, take it from the over 1,000 Nordstrom shoppers who rave in its reviews section. “This bra is masterfully constructed: The feel of the lace is super soft, the straps stretch instead of bind, the underwire keeps everything in place comfortably,” wrote reviewer DianneDenver. “I know I have a winning bra when I reach for it in the mornings instead of a sports bra! Buying it at Anniversary Sale price was a bonus.”

Many reviewers were quick to point out that few other bras in its size range can compare to the Rive Gauche in the looks department. “I am a 40H and [this is] much prettier than most bras that come in my size,” one said. “It looks amazing on and fits perfectly. The picture shown doesn’t do justice to the beauty of this article,” wrote another.

You can shop the Chantelle Rive Gauche Full Coverage Unlined Bra for Nordstrom’s discounted price in colors white, ivory, and black. But you’ll have to act fast: This deal is only on through Sunday, August 4, the last day of the Anniversary Sale.

