Happy Birthday, Debbie Harry! Channel the Queen of Punk With These Rocker-Chic Items

Before Gwen Stefani and Madonna, there was Debbie Harry, otherwise known as the Queen of Punk Rock who rode the New Wave of the '70s and '80s. At 68 years old today, the Blondie singer-songwriter has still got it, with global tour dates booked from now til October. To commemorate her birthday, we pulled together three looks inspired by Harry's sartorial choices of years past. From her platinum blonde crop, to the edgy prints and band tees she'd wear on stage, you can channel her punky style choices in one way or another. Ready to rock? Click the photo to shop sequins, animal prints, and more.

