Happy Birthday, Debbie Harry! Channel the Queen of Punk With These Rocker-Chic Items

Andrea Cheng
Jul 01, 2013 @ 3:45 pm

Before Gwen Stefani and Madonna, there was Debbie Harry, otherwise known as the Queen of Punk Rock who rode the New Wave of the '70s and '80s. At 68 years old today, the Blondie singer-songwriter has still got it, with global tour dates booked from now til October. To commemorate her birthday, we pulled together three looks inspired by Harry's sartorial choices of years past. From her platinum blonde crop, to the edgy prints and band tees she'd wear on stage, you can channel her punky style choices in one way or another. Ready to rock? Click the photo to shop sequins, animal prints, and more.

1 of 4 Courtesy Photo (4)

DEBBIE HARRY'S PUNK-INSPIRED LOOK 1

Pull on Debbie's iconic Andy Warhol tee and dress it up with coated black jeans, leopard-print heels and a studded belt.

TEE: Andy Warhol, $18; rerock4ever.com.
JEANS: All Saints, $160; allsaints.com.
BELT: Mango, $30; mango.com.
HEELS: L.A.M.B., $206; zappos.com.
2 of 4 Courtesy Photo (3)

DEBBIE HARRY'S PUNK-INSPIRED LOOK 2

Take a walk on the wild side in a fierce all-over zebra print bodycon dress, fluorescent cat-eye sunglasses and edgy booties.

DRESS: Frankie Morello, $229; farfetch.com.
SUNGLASSES: Cutler and Gross, $500; cutlerandgross.com.
BOOTIES: Topshop, $124; topshop.com.
3 of 4 Courtesy Photo (4)

DEBBIE HARRY'S PUNK-INSPIRED LOOK 3

Balance the girly shine from pink sequined hotpants with a worn-in vintage Blondie tee.

SHIRT: Slingshot, $20; slingshottshirts.com.
SHORTS: Topshop, $60; topshop.com.
CUFF: CC Skye, $195; shopbop.com.
BOOTS: Steve Madden, $230; stevemadden.com.
4 of 4 Courtesy Photo (2)

DEBBIE HARRY'S BEAUTY STARTER KIT

Platinum blonde locks + red lips = Debbie Harry’s signature look.

DYE: L’Oreal Feria in Extremely Platinum, $10; drugstore.com.
LIPSTICK: Nars in Jungle Red, $26; beauty.com.

