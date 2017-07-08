Channel Audrey Hepburn's Retro Swim Style This Summer

Pierluigi Praturlon\Mondadori Portfolio/Getty (3)
Kristina Rutkowski
Jul 08, 2017 @ 10:45 am

Searching for a little inspiration to spice up your summer swim gear? Look no further than style icon Audrey Hepburn. Currently, we are obsessed with Ms. Hepburn's vacation-ready wardrobe in the film Two for the Road. The best part? These chic ensembles are totally relevant even 50 years later after the movie's release. Take a look below at a few of our favorite outfits and see how easily they can be reworked with modern merch for a contemporary twist. 

VIDEO: Marilyn Monroe Beauty Transformation

 

 

1 of 4 Pierluigi Praturlon\Mondadori Portfolio/Getty; Courtesy (3)

NAUTICAL

A bright one-piece paired with a classic striped Breton style top is always stylish. Throw on a perfect pair of espadrilles and voila! Instant gamine perfection. 

Shop the look: J. Crew one-piece, $98; jcrew.com. Kule top, $88; kule.com. Soludos shoes, $42; zappos.com.

Advertisement
2 of 4 Pierluigi Praturlon\Mondadori Portfolio/Getty; Courtesy (3)

RETRO

Look for colorful retro prints from iconic brands such as Missoni and Emilio Pucci to play the part of the Mediterranean vacationer. Try a printed scarf as a head wrap or sarong and add a Grecian sandal in a vibrant shade of pink for a fresh look.

Shop the look: Missoni Mare one-piece, $665 ; modaoperandi.com. Emilio Pucci scarf, $420; mytheresa.com. Cornetti sandals, $250; revolve.com.

3 of 4 Pierluigi Praturlon\Mondadori Portfolio/Getty; Courtesy (3)

CLASSIC

A lightweight button down effortlessly knotted over a timeless black swimsuit is anything but basic. Try ballet flats for a new spin on a beach shoe, especially when you know there will be rocky terrain involved.

Shop the look: H&M top, $13; hm.com. Ward Whillas one-piece, $325; wardwhillas.com. Banana Republic flats, $53 (originally $88); bananarepublic.com.

Advertisement
4 of 4 Pierluigi Praturlon\Mondadori Portfolio/Getty; Courtesy (3)

SPORTY

A short sleeve bikini is the new shape to try that feels athletic but feminine. An 80's cut bottom modernizes the silhouette for a sexier fit. Compliment with oversized white shades and a straw hat for an extra touch of fun! 

Shop the look: Solid & Striped top, $88; shopspring.com. Solid & Striped bottom, $88; shopspring.com. RAEN sunglasses, $150; raen.com. Hat, $10; amazon.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!