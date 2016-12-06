Chanel Takes the Lead in the Competition for Fanciest Puffers

It's official: There's no stopping The Great Puffer Comeback, which is what we're calling fashion's renewed fixation on winter's most marshmallow-y outerwear. Mainly because Karl Lagerfeld said so, judging by the overwhelming sartorial evidence from the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2017 show, in which puffers in every shape, size, color, and form stormed the runway.

And while designer puffers aren't anything new (see: Fendi, Sonia Rykiel, and Balenciaga from the fall 2016 collections), Chanel's versions do more than serving up insulation from the brutally cold winters—slipping one on communicates to the world that you're living in the lap of luxury. Lagerfeld borrowed classic Chanel design elements and carried them over, blanketing puffers with the brand's signature tweed, embellishing them with Parisian motifs, and fusing them with metallic threadwork.

The styling, too, is important to note. The sporty piece was elevated with luxe separates cut from the same cloth for a chic monochromatic effect, paired with an evening gown (complete with a stack of chains for a toughened up look), or shrugged over an intricately beaded cocktail number. Scroll through to take a look.

