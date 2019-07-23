This Iconic Watch Has Been Around For 20 Years, But It Just Made a Major Comeback

Image zoom KEVIN TACHMAN

Out of all the old school trends making a comeback — from bubble skirts to one-shoulder styles to sexy cardigans — Chanel's J12 watch is one of our favorites. The fashion house recently relaunched the iconic design, which first made its debut 20 years ago, and to celebrate, it threw a celeb-filled party — at a yacht club no less.

The Shelter Island location was meant to highlight the J-Class racing yachts that originally inspired the watch, and was the perfect for the backdrop for dinner, drinks, and a variety of seaside games. Stars such as Billie Eilish, The Society's Kristine Froseth, and Euphoria's Maude Apatow were all there, partying it up, and, more importantly, showing off their J12 watches.

We have a feeling these stars won't be the only ones who end up rocking this bold, ceramic and steel investment piece, which rings in at $5,700. Ahead, see the pics that have us convinced that this little extra will end up being the next must-have celebrity accessory.

Maude Apatow

Image zoom KEVIN TACHMAN

Pom Klementieff

Image zoom KEVIN TACHMAN

Kristine Froseth

Image zoom KEVIN TACHMAN

Phoebe Tonkin

Image zoom KEVIN TACHMAN

Melissa Barrera