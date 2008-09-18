Chalet Chic

1 of 6 Time Inc. Digital Studio

How To Wear The Trends

When icy wind is streaking between buildings and temperatures are, quite literally, bone-chilling, there’s nothing as delicious as bundling up in a gigantic thick, ribbed wool scarf or burying your toes deep in some plush shearling boots. The secret to pulling off this look is proportion: Balance enormous hats and boots with fitted cords and a V-neck sweater.



Boots

Suede and shearling boots, Chanel, $1,150; call 800-550-0005.



