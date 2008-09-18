Chalet Chic

When icy wind is streaking between buildings and temperatures are, quite literally, bone-chilling, there’s nothing as delicious as bundling up in a gigantic thick, ribbed wool scarf or burying your toes deep in some plush shearling boots. The secret to pulling off this look is proportion: Balance enormous hats and boots with fitted cords and a V-neck sweater.
Boots Suede and shearling boots, Chanel, $1,150; call 800-550-0005.
Hat
Alpaca fur
Flap hat with
cotton lining,
Lutz & Patmos,
$550; buy online now at kirnazabete.com.
Bag
Faux fur and suede
Brenda bag,
Ugg Australia, $398; call
212-226-0602.
Scarf
Wool Dean’s List scarf,
Twinkle by Wenlan, $132;
at Bio, call 212-334-3006.
Suede and shearling
Mirabili Niko bag,
Kate Spade, $675; visit katespade.com for stores.
