23 Designers Whose Names You Should Know

Image zoom Sean Zanni/Getty Images

As fashion lovers, we enjoy being in-the-know about designers and brands long before the rest of the world catches on. Who's going to be the next Virgil Abloh? Where will every blogger, model, and actress be shopping in a matter of months? Well, thankfully, we just received a bit of insight, as 23 more people were just inducted into the Council of Fashion Designers of America on Oct. 10 (including Batsheva Hay, above).

Getting into the CFDA is a pretty big deal, as the not-for-profit trade association oversees the Fashion Calendar and is the organizer of the official New York Fashion Week schedule. It's also responsible for the CFDA Fashion Awards. Tom Ford is currently the chairman, taking over for Diane von Furstenberg, and with this new group of names, there are a total of 483 designers who are members, including icons like Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, and Vera Wang.

RELATED: Vera Wang Wears Leggings to Work — and Says You Can, Too

"The group includes emerging, established, and seasoned designers from across the country and around the globe — with the common thread of great talent and passion for what they do so well,” Lisa Smilor, executive VP of the CFDA, said via press release.

So what are the brands and names that you should be keeping an eye out for, according to this prestigious organization? We've got the full list of newbies, ahead.