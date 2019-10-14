23 Designers Whose Names You Should Know

They all just got inducted into the CFDA.

By Samantha Sutton
Oct 14, 2019 @ 12:00 pm
As fashion lovers, we enjoy being in-the-know about designers and brands long before the rest of the world catches on. Who's going to be the next Virgil Abloh? Where will every blogger, model, and actress be shopping in a matter of months? Well, thankfully, we just received a bit of insight, as 23 more people were just inducted into the Council of Fashion Designers of America on Oct. 10 (including Batsheva Hay, above).

Getting into the CFDA is a pretty big deal, as the not-for-profit trade association oversees the Fashion Calendar and is the organizer of the official New York Fashion Week schedule. It's also responsible for the CFDA Fashion Awards. Tom Ford is currently the chairman, taking over for Diane von Furstenberg, and with this new group of names, there are a total of 483 designers who are members, including icons like Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, and Vera Wang.

"The group includes emerging, established, and seasoned designers from across the country and around the globe — with the common thread of great talent and passion for what they do so well,” Lisa Smilor, executive VP of the CFDA, said via press release.

So what are the brands and names that you should be keeping an eye out for, according to this prestigious organization? We've got the full list of newbies, ahead.

  1. Diego Binetti; Love Binetti
  2. Emily Adams Bode, Bode
  3. Kristopher Brock, Brock Collection
  4. Laura Vassar, Brock Collection
  5. Beth Bugdaycay, Foundrae
  6. Danielle Corona, Hunting Season
  7. Jeffrey Dodd, Jeffrey Dodd
  8. Beckett Fogg, Area
  9. Piotrek Panszczyk, Area
  10. Nicola Glass, Kate Spade New York
  11. Victor Glemaud, Victor Glemaud
  12. Batsheva Hay, Batsheva
  13. Catherine Holstein, Khaite
  14. Ilana Kugel, Koral
  15. Jasmin Larian, Cult Gaia
  16. Dion Lee, Dion Lee
  17. Sheryl Lowe, Sheryl Lowe
  18. Michael Maccari, Perry Ellis
  19. Mary Alice Malone, Malone Souliers
  20. Sylvie Millstein, Hellessy
  21. Omar Salam, Sukeina
  22. Emily Smith, Lafayette 148
  23. Gladys Tamez, Gladys Tamez
