This Simple Wardrobe Staple Is the Key to All of Céline Dion’s Most Over-the-Top Outfits

Céline Dion does this really revolutionary thing called wearing clothing. Sure, you wear clothing and other celebrities wear clothing and everyone you’ve ever met also wears clothing, but Céline Dion wears clothing so well that we all might as well just quit and join a nudist colony. Dion makes head-to-toe Tom Ford and over-the-top Iris Van Herpen couture look casual, as if she just threw it all on one morning. The way she dresses is so transformative, it’s hard to believe she didn’t invent getting dressed.

That being said, if you wanted to wear clothing like Céline Dion, you probably couldn’t come close, even if you really, really, really tried. There are many elements to a key Céline Dion look, none of which are affordable or particularly easy to wear. This is the woman, after all, who wore a matching Off-White graffiti leotard with a blazer sans pants on the streets of Paris, and not one but two (yes, two) Chanel purses while out and about in New York.

Because Céline Dion’s outfits are so iconic, she isn’t really one for outfit repeating. But there actually is one very essential outfit staple that she’s worn time and time again. And, not only has she worn it on multiple occasions, but it’s also far more affordable than any couture gown or designer purse. The pièce de résistance is none other than a Wolford bodysuit, the layering piece of choice amongst celebrities everywhere.

Just this week Dion wore a Wolford bodysuit twice. With the aforementioned double Chanel bag look, Dion wore Wolford’s classic Colorado Bodysuit which retails for $250 at Nordstrom. While wearing a Ronald van der Kemp canadian tuxedo complete with denim tie, she wore the Wolford Jamaika Thong Bodysuit which retails for $195 but is on sale at Nordstrom Rack right now for under $50.

Dion has been known to wear Wolford bodysuits on many occasions, often with some of her most elaborate looks. It’s not hard to see why. A bodysuit is the perfect layering piece that won’t come untucked whether you’re wearing Chanel leather pants or not. And Wolford is a favorite amongst celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Laura Dern and Julia Garner as well, because the high quality is unmatched. Their bodysuits are known to be so buttery-soft you’ll never want to take yours off. Plus, a handful of them have a thong back, which guarantees a no-show fit no matter what you’re wearing.

Because a Wolford bodysuit will last you forever, they’re on the pricier side for bodysuits. Considering they make the best Céline Dion-approved outfit foundation, we’d say investing in one (or both) of the two key styles available at Nordstrom is worth it. But if you’re not willing to spend upwards of $200, Nordstrom Rack currently has so many good Wolford bodysuits on major discount right now, too.

Even if Céline Dion did invent wearing clothing, we can all at least take solace in knowing we can easily build our outfits around the same wardrobe staple. We’ll leave the couture layering up to her, though.

Shop on-sale Wolford bodysuits, as well as some Céline Dion-approved options at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack, below.

