Sure, Celine Dion's Silver Outfit Is Cool, But She Also Brought Back a Very '00s Trend

Celine Dion is back, and so is her outrageous fashion. After wearing a coat bigger than an NYC apartment and testing turquoise head-to-toe, the signer celebrated the release of her new album, Courage, in a spotlight-stealing silver look by Rodarte.

Image zoom Jackson Lee/GC Images

The metallic, ruffled, pleated top ($2,690) and pants ($2,485) pairing was right in line with the rest of Dion's over-the-top yet enviable outfits, and also provided plenty of inspiration for the holiday season (fancy, festive, and pretty comfy-looking, too). Still, it was another outfit that the star wore earlier in the night, made by Ronald Van Der Kemp, that we can't stop thinking about — mostly because it's bringing back a trend we thought we left in the early '00s.

Image zoom James Devaney/GC Images

For starters, Dion opted for denim-on-denim, stepping out in a jean blazer and pleated trousers, which were pulled together with a simple black top. However, it was her tie — yes, tie — that really surprised us. While it was unknotted and worn like a scarf, it still gave us Avril Lavigne vibes and made us feel slightly nostalgic.

Image zoom picture alliance/Getty Images

We're definitely living in a time where aughts fashion is slowly resurfacing, but compared to bubble skirts and mid-section belts, this one's pretty tame.