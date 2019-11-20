Celine Dion's Massive Sleeves Remind Us of Something She Already Wore — 20 Years Ago

Image zoom Getty Images

Celine Dion has become a full-blown style icon over the past few years, but true fans know she's always been into bold fashion. Remember when she walked the red carpet in a backwards blazer? Or how about, um, every single one of her outfits from 1999?

The proof is truly in Dion's latest look, which she wore on stage during her Courage world tour. The sleeves on that silk Alexandre Vauthier button-up were masssive (yes, they're really real and not a meme) and suddenly, we were reminded of another over-the-top, similar outfit that the star was spotted in way back when.

20 years ago, on her Let's Talk About Love world tour, Dion serenaded a crowd wearing all-white and — ding, ding, ding — had on massive sleeves. While that top was quite different from her recent choice, we can't help but wonder if she and her stylists decided to subtly pay tribute to her past. At the very least, Dion's solidified her love of statement-making pieces.

Image zoom Getty Images

Of course, Dion is known for breaking out those throwback references from time to time. Earlier this year, she even accessorized with a replica of that famous Titanic necklace while stepping out in Paris.