Celine Dion’s Outfits From 1999 Were So Good, She Should Wear Them Again

Picture it: the millennium was upon us, The Matrix was ruling the box office, and spotting someone with a GameBoy in their hand was a daily occurrence. The year was 1999, and fashion was...well, kind of similar to what it looks like today, actually. Especially for Celine Dion.

As nostalgic items like bucket hats and one-shoulder tops rise in popularity once more, Dion been embracing a few late-'90s trends of her own. The style icon recently brought back her famous backwards blazer, and even managed to make an embellished trucker hat look cool. With all of these statement-making blasts from the pasts, we couldn't help but wonder: Is there anything else from Dion's archives that she should totally wear again?

It turns out there's plenty, and 1999 was quite the stylish year for the singer. From sequined pants to twinsets, Dion wore it all, and we're confident that 20 years is more than enough time for her to wear these outfits again.

Image zoom Scott Gries/Getty Images

We'd probably skip the zero-purpose belt, but we are fans of Dion's ombre sequined pants, which she dressed down with a simple black tank.

Image zoom South China Morning Post/Getty Images

The singer stuck to a green and white color scheme, pairing her white jeans with a casual windbreaker and baseball cap. Plus, check out those trendy dad sneakers!

Image zoom Ke.Mazur/WireImage

We're not saying the singer should step out in a bustier, but at least give gold pants another chance!

Image zoom RYAN REMIORZ/Getty Images

The square neckline from the '90s is already back, and the asymmetrical skirt adds a little something extra to her red carpet look.

Image zoom Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images

Fact: This woman knows how to rock a pair of flares, no matter the material or color. Bring 'em back, Celine!

Image zoom Jim Smeal/WireImage

An outfit like this — consisting of a classy, baby blue mockneck sweater, matching pants, and white robe coat — is something that never goes out of style.

Image zoom Chris Farina/Getty Images

Didn't we say that one-shoulder tops were back? Perhaps Dion has this net-like design hiding somewhere in her closet.

Image zoom Dave Allocca/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

This sleeveless turtleneck, leather skirt, and boots combo is sleek and chic.

Image zoom Pool 6500/PONOPRESSE/Getty Images

If anything, this furry tank would fit right in with Dion's current go big or go home aesthetic.

Image zoom KMazur/WireImage

Matching sets are having a moment right now and not just on a stage. Should Dion need any help styling them, she can take a note from Issa Rae.

Image zoom Peter Jordan - PA Images/Getty Images

Will Dion be the next star to try out the sexy cardigan trend? At the very least, she can help bring back twinsets.

Image zoom ullstein bild/Getty Images

She already did the backwards blazer. Now it's time for the hat or the shades!

Image zoom Ke.Mazur/WireImage

We suddenly feel the urge to style our structured suits with a sparkly sash.

Image zoom Mirrorpix/Getty Images

A short-sleeved sweater is the perfect top for chilly spring or summer days.

Image zoom Serge ARNAL/Getty Images

We could easily picture these embellished pants and long, billowing sleeves popping up on a red carpet.

A timeless pairing of a knit sweater and structured skirt that would even look great with a pair of sneakers.