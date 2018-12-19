The Affordable Jewelry Line Blake Lively and Priyanka Chopra Are Obsessed With

Image zoom MEGA

Don't let all the designer handbags and shoes fool you: Every now and then, celebrities switch things up with an affordable find, especially in the jewelry department. Lately, we've noticed several stars sneaking super-affordable brand Kendra Scott into their fancy looks.

Take Mandy Moore's glamorous bracelets (below), which she paired with a jaw-dropping gown on the red carpet. We would have never guessed that the delicate cuffs only cost $80.

Or the sparkly hoop earrings that both Priyanka Chopra and Amy Adams own. Those are a steal at $70. And those statement-making earrings on Blake Lively (above) are only $130 (and will ship arrive by Christmas Eve). Take a look at more stars obsessing over Kendra Scott's affordable jewels below, and go ahead and treat yourself to something sparkly, too.

Mandy Moore

Image zoom Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Shop It: Kendra Scott Amaya cuff, $80.

Priyanka Chopra

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty Images

Shop It: Kendra Scott Val hoops, $70.

Olivia Culpo

Image zoom Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Shop It: Kendra Scott Denise earrings, $95.

Amy Adams

Image zoom @THEELLENSHOW/INSTAGRAM

Shop It: Kendra Scott Val hoops, $70.