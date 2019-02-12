Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kourtney Kardashian All Have These Boxy $70 Pants

Image zoom Jackson Lee/Getty Images

Functional clothing is totally dominating the fashion world. Who knew that useful pieces like an oversize puffer coat would become a trend? Another major movement coming out of the utilitarian obsession is cargo everything, from pocket-embellished tops to khaki jumpsuits. If it's practical and handy, nine times out of ten, it's very much on trend right now. But there's no need to blow a check on fancy designer items from the runway. Several stars are sneaking affordable Dickies pants into their street style looks.

If you're not familiar with Dickies, the brand has been around for almost 100 years (97, to be exact), and started out creating workwear for farmers (it doesn't get more functional than that). Today the brand's reach has expanded far beyond uniforms and into street style.

Just the other day, Kendall Jenner showed us how cool the Worker Wide-Leg Skater Pants from the Girls line can be with. Her step-sister Kourtney Kardashian is also a fan of the comfortable Dickies trousers. She tucked a gray top into her pants and paired them with python boots.

Image zoom BACKGRID

And Emily Ratajkowski has been seen wearing Dickies Girls a couple of times. (Her denim pair is on sale for only $33.) Ratajkowski even posted a picture on her Instagram in a pair of Dickies while I was writing this.

Image zoom TheImageDirect.com

Hopefully we'll get to see even more stars wearing the affordable trend soon.