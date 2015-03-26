whitelogo
InStyle.com
Mar 26, 2015 @ 10:52 am
Liv Tyler
Liv Tyler in Stella McCartney
Colin MacFarlane/Marc Raishbrook/SplashNewsOnline.com
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez in Jean Paul Gaultier
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere in Hope and Glorie
SplashNewsOnline.com
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore in YSL
Jim Spellman/WireImage
1
of
5
1 of 4
Colin MacFarlane/Marc Raishbrook/SplashNewsOnline.com
Liv Tyler
Liv Tyler in Stella McCartney
2 of 4
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez in Jean Paul Gaultier
3 of 4
SplashNewsOnline.com
Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere in Hope and Glorie
4 of 4
Jim Spellman/WireImage
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore in YSL
